Ari Lennox Celebrates 7 Months of Sobriety: 'Can't Imagine Going Back to How Things Were'

"I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now,” the R&B singer shared on Instagram Tuesday

Published on July 25, 2023 08:19PM EDT
Ari Lennox 7 months sober
Photo:

Ari Lennox/ Instagram

Ari Lennox is celebrating seven months of sobriety.

On Tuesday, the “Pressure” singer, 32, shared new photos of herself on Instagram as she opened up about her sober journey.

“7 months sober. That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on,” Lennox reflected in her caption. “Honestly I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober."

“Don’t know if sobriety is forever or not but I can’t imagine going back to how things were,” Lennox noted, as she recalled “bad” instances of “passing out in the airport or having my emotions more heightened than needed.”

Now that she has abstained from alcohol, Lennox wrote that she feels "more in control of my emotions. More stable. More happy. More alert. More safe. More accepting of things I can’t control and more responsible with things I can."

"I have less anxiety socially and when I’m ready to go, I go. I recognize my threshold with things and implement boundaries," Lennox added.

She also shared that she does not "find interest in partying anymore," noting, "Maybe I’m changing and that’s deeper than alcohol. I like doing chill sweet things. I’m a chill bitch I realized.”

“Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer," the "Shea Butter Baby" singer wrote. "So now I have help and that helps. Having help is ok.”

Ari Lennox

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Lennox continued, “I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor."

“I’m so raw feeling everything in this world and my coping mechanisms are only healthier now,” the musician shared. “It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience.”

Lennox also revealed that she hasn’t dated “in long over a year” and is “just casually communicating this to the universe.”

Ari Lennox

Erika Goldring/Getty

Returning to her discussion of sobriety, she then wrote, “There’s the fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol cause boy does it work temporarily. But there’s the moment the liquor stops numbing and you’re chasing that feeling to no avail and you wake to see the problems of life still there ❤️.”

Near the end of her message, Lennox asked if any of her followers are also sober and what they have learned through their experience before concluding, “Love you all so much.”

Several of Lennox’s fellow R&B singers congratulated her on the milestone.

“Congratulations Ari!!! Ur the coolest around 🥹🤍," SZA wrote. “Super happy for you!! I feel the freedom in reading your words to us!!! 🤍💫,” Michelle Williams added, while Chloe Bailey wrote, “Love you and so proud of you!!!”

