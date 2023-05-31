Lifestyle Home Pet Owners Call This Dog Cooling Mat ‘a Really Good Investment’ — and It’s on Sale Right Now at Amazon “My husky is always panting excessively during the summer, and this mat really helps cool him off” By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 31, 2023 11:36 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon While warmer temperatures can often be made better with pool days, ice cream, and strong household fans, we aren’t the only ones who like staying comfortable as the weather heats up. Our four-legged friends also need a hand to stop them from overheating, and luckily there’s a device that will help them cool off. The Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat helps regulate your pup’s internal temperature, which will keep pets healthy and comfortable when it’s hot and humid. The nylon cushion is made with an innovative cool gel texture and it’s safe and sturdy, allowing your pets to relax and feel at ease for up to three uninterrupted hours. Plus, it automatically recharges itself after not being used for 15 minutes. And since it doesn't require water, refrigeration, batteries, or electricity, the cooling dog mat is a great low-maintenance option for the home, kennel, yard, or car. Amazon Buy It! Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs That Always Overheat, According to Reviews The dog mat is ideal for medium to large dogs weighing 80 pounds or less, and because it's divided into sections, it can easily fold up for travel or stored away when your pup’s not using it. To clean it, simply wipe it down with a little water and some mild soap. More than 2,000 shoppers have given the cooling pad a five-star rating, on behalf of their dog, of course. “My husky is always panting excessively during the summer, and this mat really helps cool him off,” one customer shared, who added that it was “just the right size” for their 60-pound dog. They also wrote: “Overall, a really good investment, especially for double-coated fur babies!” Another shopper stated that the dog mat is a “lifesaver” for their Alaskan husky who has a ton of hair. A third person noted, “The panting from the heat is almost non-existent and he’s much more comfortable.” They ended their review by writing: “[It’s the] perfect solution to the heat and I believe the coolness helps his old bones as well.” So, if you're looking for an efficient dog mat that gives your pet a chill spot to relax, snag this Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat while it’s on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cariuma Just Gave Its Internet-Famous Sneakers a Bold Makeover This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68 Shoppers Call This Popular New Blouse at Amazon ‘Lightweight and Soft’ — and It’s $24 Right Now