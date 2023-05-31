Pet Owners Call This Dog Cooling Mat ‘a Really Good Investment’ — and It’s on Sale Right Now at Amazon

“My husky is always panting excessively during the summer, and this mat really helps cool him off”

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 11:36 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat
Photo:

Amazon

While warmer temperatures can often be made better with pool days, ice cream, and strong household fans, we aren’t the only ones who like staying comfortable as the weather heats up. Our four-legged friends also need a hand to stop them from overheating, and luckily there’s a device that will help them cool off.

The Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat helps regulate your pup’s internal temperature, which will keep pets healthy and comfortable when it’s hot and humid. The nylon cushion is made with an innovative cool gel texture and it’s safe and sturdy, allowing your pets to relax and feel at ease for up to three uninterrupted hours. Plus, it automatically recharges itself after not being used for 15 minutes. And since it doesn't require water, refrigeration, batteries, or electricity, the cooling dog mat is a great low-maintenance option for the home, kennel, yard, or car.

Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat

Amazon

Buy It! Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

The dog mat is ideal for medium to large dogs weighing 80 pounds or less, and because it's divided into sections, it can easily fold up for travel or stored away when your pup’s not using it. To clean it, simply wipe it down with a little water and some mild soap. 

More than 2,000 shoppers have given the cooling pad a five-star rating, on behalf of their dog, of course. “My husky is always panting excessively during the summer, and this mat really helps cool him off,” one customer shared, who added that it was “just the right size” for their 60-pound dog. They also wrote: “Overall, a really good investment, especially for double-coated fur babies!” 

Another shopper stated that the dog mat is a “lifesaver” for their Alaskan husky who has a ton of hair. A third person noted, “The panting from the heat is almost non-existent and he’s much more comfortable.” They ended their review by writing: “[It’s the] perfect solution to the heat and I believe the coolness helps his old bones as well.”

So, if you're looking for an efficient dog mat that gives your pet a chill spot to relax, snag this Arf Pets Dog Cooling Mat while it’s on sale. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Cariuma Leopard Launch
Cariuma Just Gave Its Internet-Famous Sneakers a Bold Makeover
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Tout
This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68
amzf blouse TOUT
Shoppers Call This Popular New Blouse at Amazon ‘Lightweight and Soft’ — and It’s $24 Right Now
Related Articles
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter Tout
This Levoit Air Purifier Has Nearly 35,000 Amazon Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale for Just $68
Kunal Nayyar NYC apt for sale
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kunal Nayyar's N.Y.C. Penthouse Hits Market for $3 Million — See Inside
Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off
Target Bathing Suit
Shoppers Love This 'Flattering' Tankini Swimsuit So Much, They're Buying It in Every Color — and It’s 30% Off
FABULETTA 24 Kpa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon’s Best-Selling Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $110 This Memorial Day
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Tout
This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day
EIOEIR Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Just as Good' as a Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers — and It's on Sale for $64
MDW Wayfair Roundup Tout
Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale Is Massive — and Out of 10,000+ Deals, These Are the 45 Best
Furniture Roundup: Storage Supplies
Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon
Rubbermaid Reveal Scrubber Tout
This Power Scrubber That Cleans Grout, Tiles, and Baseboards ‘Does All the Work’ for Just $20
nuLOOM Monique Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Tout
The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29
Amanza Smith Feud with Chrishell Stause
Amanza Smith Confirms 'Feud' with Chrishell Stause After Blocking Her and Shares Health Scare Update
Amazon Customer-Loved Home Products Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner tout
This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Memorial Day Sales Are Already Here: Apple AirPods Pro Are Back Down to Their Black Friday Price
Gopoony Mattress Protector
Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon