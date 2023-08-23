Lifestyle Revamp a Room with These Luxurious, Soft, and Easy-to-Clean Area Rugs — Up to 47% Off Shop boho, abstract, and Moroccan-inspired rugs By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 23, 2023 05:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Madison Woiten If you’re looking for an easy way to brighten up any space, simply add an area rug to the room. Rugs are an easy way to make a room sing since they effortlessly add a pop of color to the bedroom, living room, and hallways. Right now, Amazon is teeming with a slew of discounted area rugs, with prices starting at just $19 and discounts up to 47 percent off. You can opt for a hallway runner, shaggy bedroom rug, and abstract patterns that are sure to make your home pop. Keep reading to check out the best rugs to shop at Amazon while prices are under $100. Rugs Under $100 at Amazon Tepook Fluffy Rug, $18.69 with coupon (orig. $34.98) Modergrace Area Rug, $79.99 (orig. $119.99) Ompaa Ultra Soft Shaggy Rug, $27.09 with coupon (orig. $33.86) Artistic Weavers Anezka Area Rug, $54.28 (orig. $62.99) Resare Boho Area Rug, $67.99 (orig. $109.99) Poboton Thick Area Rug, $16.62 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Befbee Washable Area Rug, $69.90 with coupon (orig. $89.90) Oigae Abstract Modern Area Rug, $59.39 (orig. $65.99) Rugtuder Green Soft Area Rug, $21.99 (orig. $28.99) Lfhht Shag Area Rug, $49.60 with coupon (orig. $61.99) Pauwer Hallway Runner, $28 with coupon (orig. $39.99) 36 Furniture Deals You Can Score Ahead of Labor Day — Up to 71% Off Tepook Fluffy Rug, $19 with Coupon (Save 47%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $19 This top-rated area rug measures 4 feet by 6 feet, and it’s made from a soft, fuzzy material that feels good on your feet. Its thick uniform pile absorbs sound while the memory foam sponge layer makes it comfortable to walk on. Plus, it has a non-slip rubber bottom, so you won’t have to worry about it accidentally sliding across the room. Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the rug a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s “amazingly soft” and adding that it’s a “great rug for a playroom.” Another shopper explained that it has a “luxurious feeling.” Modergrace Area Rug, $80 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $80 This Moroccan-inspired rug has a bright abstract pattern featuring geometric textures, which is sure to bring some color and charm to a bedroom or living room. Measuring 5 feet by 7 feet, the minimalist rug is super soft, and its bottom has a non-slip backing, so you don’t have to worry about it moving. It’s also a breeze to clean since you can vacuum directly on it. Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the area rug, with many noting that it’s “luxurious and beautiful” and adding that it’s “very fashionable. “ One five-star reviewer wrote, “It’s super soft and inexpensive compared to many other rugs I’ve looked at.” Mindy Kaling's Breezy Long-Sleeve Dress Is Perfect for Transitional Weather, and You Can Buy Similar Styles Starting at $34 Resare Boho Area Rug, $68 (Save 38%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $68 Add some cushioning and personality to the bedroom and den with this boho area rug. The 5-foot by 7-foot low pile rug feels super soft on your feet and has a non-slip backing on the bottom. It’s durable — so it won’t fade or discolor over time — and can even be tossed straight into the washing machine for easy cleaning. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Resare Boho Area Rug, with users saying “you need this” and adding that it’s “good quality.” Another five-star shopper said, “Once we put it in the washer, it looks and smells brand new.” Keep scrolling to check out even more discounted rugs at Amazon, then make sure to head to checkout ASAP since there’s no telling how long these deals will last. Ompaa Ultra Soft Shaggy Rug, $27 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $27 Artistic Weavers Anezka Area Rug, $54 (Save $9) Amazon Buy on Amazon $63 $54 Poboton Thick Area Rug, $17 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $17 Befbee Washable Area Rug, $70 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $70 Oigae Abstract Modern Area Rug, $59 (Save 10%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $66 $59 Rugtuder Green Soft Area Rug, $22 (Save 24%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $22 Lfhht Shag Area Rug, $50 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $62 $50 Pauwer Hallway Runner, $28 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $28 Do you love a good deal? Do you love a good deal?