Revamp a Room with These Luxurious, Soft, and Easy-to-Clean Area Rugs — Up to 47% Off

Shop boho, abstract, and Moroccan-inspired rugs

Published on August 23, 2023

If you’re looking for an easy way to brighten up any space, simply add an area rug to the room. 

Rugs are an easy way to make a room sing since they effortlessly add a pop of color to the bedroom, living room, and hallways. Right now, Amazon is teeming with a slew of discounted area rugs, with prices starting at just $19 and discounts up to 47 percent off. You can opt for a hallway runner, shaggy bedroom rug, and abstract patterns that are sure to make your home pop. 

Keep reading to check out the best rugs to shop at Amazon while prices are under $100. 

Rugs Under $100 at Amazon

Tepook Fluffy Rug, $19 with Coupon (Save 47%)

Amazon Tepook Super Soft Fluffy Rug

Amazon

This top-rated area rug measures 4 feet by 6 feet, and it’s made from a soft, fuzzy material that feels good on your feet. Its thick uniform pile absorbs sound while the memory foam sponge layer makes it comfortable to walk on. Plus, it has a non-slip rubber bottom, so you won’t have to worry about it accidentally sliding across the room.

Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the rug a five-star rating, with users noting that it’s “amazingly soft” and adding that it’s a “great rug for a playroom.” Another shopper explained that it has a “luxurious feeling.”

Modergrace Area Rug, $80 (Save 33%)

Amazon Modergrace Area Rug Living Room Carpet

Amazon

This Moroccan-inspired rug has a bright abstract pattern featuring geometric textures, which is sure to bring some color and charm to a bedroom or living room. Measuring 5 feet by 7 feet, the minimalist rug is super soft, and its bottom has a non-slip backing, so you don’t have to worry about it moving. It’s also a breeze to clean since you can vacuum directly on it.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the area rug, with many noting that it’s “luxurious and beautiful” and adding that it’s “very fashionable. “ One five-star reviewer wrote, “It’s super soft and inexpensive compared to many other rugs I’ve looked at.”  

Resare Boho Area Rug, $68 (Save 38%)

Amazon Resare Boho Area Rug

Amazon

Add some cushioning and personality to the bedroom and den with this boho area rug. The 5-foot by 7-foot low pile rug feels super soft on your feet and has a non-slip backing on the bottom. It’s durable — so it won’t fade or discolor over time — and can even be tossed straight into the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Resare Boho Area Rug, with users saying “you need this” and adding that it’s “good quality.” Another five-star shopper said, “Once we put it in the washer, it looks and smells brand new.”  

Keep scrolling to check out even more discounted rugs at Amazon, then make sure to head to checkout ASAP since there’s no telling how long these deals will last. 

Ompaa Ultra Soft Shaggy Rug, $27 with Coupon

Amazon Ompaa Ultra Soft Shaggy Rugs

Amazon

Artistic Weavers Anezka Area Rug, $54 (Save $9)

Amazon Artistic Weavers Anezka Modern Tribal Area Rug

Amazon

Poboton Thick Area Rug, $17 with Coupon 

Amazon Poboton Black Area Rugs

Amazon

Befbee Washable Area Rug, $70 with Coupon 

Amazon Befbee Area Rugs for Living Room

Amazon

Oigae Abstract Modern Area Rug, $59 (Save 10%)

Amazon OIGAE Washable Rug

Amazon

Rugtuder Green Soft Area Rug, $22 (Save 24%)

Amazon Rugtuder Green Soft Area Rug

Amazon

Lfhht Shag Area Rug, $50 with Coupon

Amazon LFHHT Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug

Amazon

Pauwer Hallway Runner, $28 with Coupon

Amazon Pauwer Hallway Runner Rug

Amazon

This $260 Stick Vacuum That’s ‘Great for Daily Upkeep’ Is Only $59 at Amazon Today
LDW: PO Tested - Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit Tout
The Best Teeth Whitening Kit We Tested Shows Results in Just 30 Minutes — and It’s on Sale Before Labor Day
Two people wearing Spanx AirEssentials outfits on white backgrounds with a pink border.
Oprah and I Are Fans of This Cozy Spanx Loungewear Set, Which Now Comes in Fresh Fall Colors
