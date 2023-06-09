Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Married? Actress Spotted with a White Dress, Bouquet and Ring

The couple was photographed Friday apparently wearing wedding bands

By Benjamin VanHoose
and Angela Wilson
Updated on June 9, 2023 09:52PM EDT
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Did Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup tie the knot?

Page Six posted pictures of the King Kong actress, 54, in New York wearing a gold wedding band and a white Oscar de la Renta dress while holding what appeared to be a wedding bouquet on Friday.

The Morning Show star Crudup, 54, was pictured with Watts wearing a navy suit with a white shirt, and a band on his ring finger.

In April, Watts was spotted out and about in NYC wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger. The outing sparked engagement rumors when she wore the ring on the same finger during an appearance on Today, where Hoda Kotb drew attention to her new bling.

"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful," the show's host said. Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

The mostly private couple have been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix show Gypsy together, but they didn't take their coupling public until almost five years later when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Since then, Watts has shared her love for her "darling" Crudup on her Instagram, including in July 2022 when she wrote "Happy Birthday my love," with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.

Crudup, meanwhile, is dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker. Watts shares two kids with ex Liev Schreiber: Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15. She and Schreiber, 55, broke up in 2016 after 11 years with each other.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in 2012, Watts explained to Mom.com that her views on whether to get married "change often."

"My thoughts on marriage change often. Since I was a kid, having grown up in a divorced family, I was strongly against it at one point and now I feel as good as married. We just don't have that certificate," she said at the time.

In 2017, when there was speculation that Watts and Crudup were dating, the Oscar nominee referred to herself as single in an interview with Vogue Australia. "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing okay," the British actress said of her life at the time after her split with Schreiber.

Naomi Watts attends the 2023 Tribeca Ball at New York Academy of Art on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Naomi Watts on April 4, 2023. Santiago Felipe/Getty

That same month, Watts said she wasn't ready to date just yet: "Right now I'm at a point where I'm healing and just wanting to protect the family unit, and we're doing, so far, a pretty good job with that," she told Red Magazine, according to the Associated Press.

"[Dating] just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now."

SAG Couples
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Crudup, in June 2017, shared that he was single but hoping to find someone while discussing his career in an interview with Mr. Porter.

"There's a lot of pressure in acting. ... It's hard to maintain all of your relationships," he said at the time. "My son is with me part-time, so if I'm not working, I'm with him. And I have a great group of friends in New York. But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with."

Related Articles
Naomi Watts shows off what appears to be an engagement ring outside the Greenwich Hotel while walking her dog in New York City. Naomi then appears to hide the ring by covering it with her cellphone.
Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Engaged? Actress Spotted with Diamond on Ring Finger in N.Y.C.
naomi watts diamond ring
Naomi Watts' Diamond Ring Glistened on the 'Today' Show When Asked About Possible Engagement: Watch the Video
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's Relationship Timeline
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS WEDDING
Jenna Jameson Marries Girlfriend Jessi Lawless: 'I Found the Person I Should Have Always Been With'
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre's Wedding
Broadway's 'Little Mermaid' Star Sierra Boggess Is Married! See All the 'Fairytale' Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
Morgan Simianer's wedding
'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Is Married! Inside the 'Timeless' Texas Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts wedding
Beanie Feldstein Marries Fiancée Bonnie- Chance Roberts in Hudson Valley Wedding Ceremony
Xavier Prather Shares Moment He Proposed to Girlfriend Kenzie Hansen
'Big Brother' Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen! See His Proposal — and Her Diamond Ring
Sean Penn seems madly in love with his new girlfriend Olga Korotkova as they packed on the PDA out in Rome.
Sean Penn Wraps His Arm Around New Flame Olga Korotkova: Photo
Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez Wedding photos
'Shameless' Actress Perry Mattfeld Marries Mark Sanchez in Mexico: 'Better Than I Ever Imagined' (Exclusive)
Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
’FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Proposes to Girlfriend Renee Monaco During Getaway to Morocco — See the Ring
Camryn Bynum Wedding
Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum Marries in 'Intimate' Beachside Ceremony in the Philippines (Exclusive)
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts at the premiere of "Hello Tomorrow" held at The Whitby Hotel on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Billy Crudup Jokes He'd Take Girlfriend Naomi Watts to Live on the Moon with Him
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall - Julia Louis-Dreyfus Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CfPP-YypxzQ/; LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 29: Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)8BIM%7ÃCÃ(Ã Ã¬Â¶Z%]bÃÃ¶ÂÃ¿Ã¬
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her 1987 Wedding Ball Gown Was Inspired by Princess Diana's Dress
Naomi Watts birthday tribute for Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts Shares Sweet Selfie with Billy Crudup as He Turns 54: 'Happy Birthday My Love'
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party
Naomi Watts Steps Out with Boyfriend Billy Crudup for Wellness Brand Launch Party