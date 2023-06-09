Are Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Married? Actress Spotted with a White Dress, Bouquet and Ring

Did Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup tie the knot?

Page Six posted pictures of the King Kong actress, 54, in New York wearing a gold wedding band and a white Oscar de la Renta dress while holding what appeared to be a wedding bouquet on Friday.

The Morning Show star Crudup, 54, was pictured with Watts wearing a navy suit with a white shirt, and a band on his ring finger.

In April, Watts was spotted out and about in NYC wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger. The outing sparked engagement rumors when she wore the ring on the same finger during an appearance on Today, where Hoda Kotb drew attention to her new bling.



"My eye is hurting. There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful," the show's host said. Trying to avoid the topic, Watts smiled shyly and replied: "Oh, the brain fog!"

The mostly private couple have been romantically linked since 2017, when they made the Netflix show Gypsy together, but they didn't take their coupling public until almost five years later when they made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022.

Since then, Watts has shared her love for her "darling" Crudup on her Instagram, including in July 2022 when she wrote "Happy Birthday my love," with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.

Crudup, meanwhile, is dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker. Watts shares two kids with ex Liev Schreiber: Kai, 14, and Sasha, 15. She and Schreiber, 55, broke up in 2016 after 11 years with each other.

Back in 2012, Watts explained to Mom.com that her views on whether to get married "change often."

"My thoughts on marriage change often. Since I was a kid, having grown up in a divorced family, I was strongly against it at one point and now I feel as good as married. We just don't have that certificate," she said at the time.

In 2017, when there was speculation that Watts and Crudup were dating, the Oscar nominee referred to herself as single in an interview with Vogue Australia. "I mean, I'm single, I'm co-parenting. I'm doing okay," the British actress said of her life at the time after her split with Schreiber.

That same month, Watts said she wasn't ready to date just yet: "Right now I'm at a point where I'm healing and just wanting to protect the family unit, and we're doing, so far, a pretty good job with that," she told Red Magazine, according to the Associated Press.

"[Dating] just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now."

Crudup, in June 2017, shared that he was single but hoping to find someone while discussing his career in an interview with Mr. Porter.

"There's a lot of pressure in acting. ... It's hard to maintain all of your relationships," he said at the time. "My son is with me part-time, so if I'm not working, I'm with him. And I have a great group of friends in New York. But I'm happiest when I'm in a relationship, for sure. And I have great faith that I'm going to find one to persevere with."