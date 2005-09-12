Young, Hot & Royal

Prince Harry of England, 20

THE FRESH PRINCE



Okay, he’s been caught smoking pot, drinking underage and, in a particularly low moment, wearing a Nazi uniform for a costume party. But with no lapses in nine months, the spare heir may be taming his wild ways.

HOW HE STAYS SCRUMPTIOUS



Harry, currently at the rigorous Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, has helped coach kids at rugby and also keeps fit by playing polo and going on frequent ski trips with dad Charles.

LOYAL ROYAL



He’s been devoted to his Zimbabwean-born girlfriend Chelsy Davy, 19, for over a year. Still, says Majesty magazine’s editor Ingrid Seward, “it would be unlikely that this is a forever thing.”

Prince William of England, 23

ALL THIS AND THE THRONE, TOO



With an M.A. degree in geography from St. Andrews (with honors!) the prince can hold court and a conversation. “William looks more serious and is more serious,” says Majesty’s Seward.

KA-CHING!



Will’s net worth is estimated at $39 million thanks partly to a trust fund from his mother.

FIT FOR A KING



He rules on the polo field, as well as in the pool.

FANCY A CHAT?



Hit him up for some stock tips; Will starts a job at a London bank this fall. Other topics close to his heart: Africa, the Scottish Highlands, motorbikes and most important of all: his steady of over two years, Kate Middleton, 23 (left).

Andrea Casiraghi of Monaco, 21

TALK ABOUT EARNING POTENTIAL



If his uncle Prince Albert II dies without an heir and mom Caroline turns down the gig (which it’s believed she will), Andrea will inherit the principality of Monaco and a $2 billion fortune.

KING OF THE ROAD?



Not quite. Andrea still drives the Volkswagen hatchback he got as a high school graduation present three years ago.

HIS LADY LOVE



He’s been dating Colombian heiress Tatiana Santo Domingo, 21, for two years.

TO CATCH A PEEK



The die-hard surfer hangs in Monaco hot spots Stars ‘n’ Bars and Karément in his standard uniform of Diesel jeans, baggy tees and beaded necklace.

Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco, 19

LADY OF LEISURE



After acing her high school exams, Andrea’s kid sister has taken a year off to party in Paris, ski in, Austria and hit Monaco’s beaches.

GEE, THANKS, UNCLE KARL!



Mom Caroline’s pal Karl Lagerfeld dresses Charlotte in couture.

MAJOR BLING



She’ll inherit around $300 million, plus jewels once worn by her grandmother Princess Grace.

FRENCH KISS



The once-shy beauty seems serious about Parisian student Felix Wenckler. They were recently caught smooching on her family’s yacht.

Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg, 23

Prince Félix Luxembourg, 21

SIZING THEM UP



Luxembourg may be tiny, but the sons of its Grand Duke Henri are heirs to Europe’s second-largest royal fortune: around $4 billion.

STUDY DOES IT



Guillaume (right) studied political science at the University of Durham and speaks five languages; Felix is a student at the European Business School, London.

BROTHERLY LOVES?



Guillaume has been linked with Pia Haraldsen, 24, niece of Norway’s Queen Sonia, but Felix is a free agent. Kindly form an orderly line.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden, 23

SWEDE DEMON



Has received a few speeding tickets and earlier this year crashed her Lexus RX300 into a taxi in Stockholm, injuring an 85-year-old woman.

SORRY, FELLAS



Madeleine, who lives in a I modest Stockholm apartment with her Labrador retriever, is dating Jonas Bergstrom, 26, a law student. They hang out at local nightspots Kharma Bar and Café Opera, bodyguards in tow.

BAG LADY



Thanks to a $2.2 million inheritance, the avid shopper can indulge her fondness for Gucci purses.

LOW PROFILE



The University of Stockholm anthropology major does her own grocery shopping and competes in equestrian events as “Anna Svensson.”

Jennifer Wulff. Simon Perry, Pete Norman and Courtney Rubin in London, Peter Mikelbank in Paris and Ulla Plon in Denmark