Year's Most Shocking Moments

03.25.01



JENNIFER LOPEZ

Immaterial girl J. Lo used the Oscars to get something off her chest—the lining to the top of her Chanel ensemble. Deeming the resulting view not ready for prime time, during the ceremony ABC confined its close-ups of Lopez to head shots only.

03.25.01



GILLIAN ANDERSON



On Oscar night the X-Files star was singing the thong song in a low-riding Eduardo Lucero. Despite s the exposure, “it has a sense of mystery,” claims Lucero of the dress, which later brought $3,600 at a charity auction for neurofibromatosis research.

09.10.00



GEENA DAVIS



While Emmy viewers were busy adjusting their vertical holds, Davis was sporting nothing but a G-string beneath her skintight psychedelic Pamela Dennis. “Of course I knew that dress was sheer,” Davis told The New York Times. “It showed exactly as much as I wanted to show.”

02.21.01



TONI BRAXTON



It took daring and double-sided tape, admitted the best female R & B vocal performance winner of her Richard Tyler Grammy dress, held somewhat together with a built-in thong. “I figured before I got married and had babies, I’d wear this,” explained Braxton, who wed musician Keri Lewis in April.

03.25.01



BJÖRK



Beating fashion critics tc the inevitable punch line, the Icelandic singer and Oscar nominee paused to lift her handmade swan costume by London-based designer Marjan Pejoski and lay an egg(-shaped purse). “It’s not about shocking,” Pejoski says. “It’s about little surprises and little jokes.”

01.28.01



BRITNEY SPEARS

The teen queen socked it to trend watchers during the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, sporting cut-off tube socks on her arm. Worn with customized foot-3 ball pants, “it completely made sense,” says her stylist Bart (of the design duo Kurt & Bart) about the look, later sold by Urban Outfitters.

12.25.00



ANGELINA JOLIE AND BILLY BOB THORNTON



For their first newlywed Christmas, the pair (at the L.A. premiere of Original Sin in July) exchanged pendants containing drops of each other’s blood. “We’re apart a lot and it means everything to us,” says Jolie. Aw, shucks.