When Yankee Bodies Ache (and Sometimes a Tiger's Too), the Club Sends in Dr. Maurice Cowen

If the New York Yankees pull themselves together and win the pennant, Maurice Cowen is a cinch to be the American League MVP—Most Valuable Physician, that is.

Complicating the problems of discipline and morale afflicting baseball’s defending champions this summer has been a debilitating series of injuries. Cowen, an orthopedic surgeon who is the Yankee team doctor, has treated most of them, especially those affecting the team’s high-powered pitching staff. It includes four men who are millionaires and four or five others who think they should be.

Cowen’s first success was with Don Gullett, who became crippled six weeks after the start of the season. The doctor put Gullett under anesthesia and stretched and manipulated his aching shoulder, freeing an adhesion that had kept him from cocking his pitching arm. Gullett returned to action and won four straight.

After that, Cowen used the same technique on Catfish Hunter, a once fearsome pitcher reduced to mediocrity the last two years by injuries. When Hunter pitched two strong games in a row after that, he gave much of the credit to the doctor. “Shoulder manipulation has been around a long time,” says Cowen, for treating postoperative and arthritis patients. “But it’s never been used on pitchers before. The results are promising.”

He admits the treatment is no panacea, however. Gullett’s shoulder stiffened again in July, and Cowen manipulated it a second time without success—only rest or surgery will apparently work now. Detroit Tiger star Mark Fidrych, whom Cowen agreed to treat, said his arm felt better afterward, but he quit for the season anyway.

The problem, Cowen says, is that while “baseball injuries aren’t as severe as those in other sports, they are harder to treat. We’re trying to undo in a few weeks’ time what’s taken years to develop.” Poor conditioning techniques that players develop in the minor leagues make his job harder, the doctor says. “Baseball players are among the most unsophisticated athletes,” he adds. “Most don’t have much of an education, as opposed to pro football players.”

In his private practice Cowen’s patients range from Little Leaguers to Martha Graham dancers. “In ballet they take care of themselves,” he says. “But I’ve seen Little Leaguers with permanently deformed arms. They’re allowed to pitch only once a week but then they go home and throw four hours a day. Parents should take the ball away.”

One of two sons of a Newark, N.J. accountant, the 5’8″, 145-lb. Cowen played “disorganized baseball” and later tried lacrosse at Oberlin. Although he grew up a Yankee fan, his hero was a doctor uncle, so he went to New York Medical College. Later he trained in orthopedics under Sidney Gaynor, then the Yankee team doctor, and James Nicholas, who treats the New York Jets. Cowen practiced sports medicine in lacrosse (the Long Island Tomahawks, now defunct) and football (the New York Stars, ditto) before Dr. Nicholas recommended him to the Yanks last year. Has owner George Steinbrenner ever interfered? “Never,” Cowen says. “Players always want to play—some have clauses in their contract saying if they don’t play they don’t get paid. And management wants to put the best team possible on the field to attract people into the stadium. But the final say on whether a player is fit is up to the doctor.”

Now separated from his wife and two children, Cowen finds his social life crowded out by work. One release is his $27,000 turbocharged Porsche, which had to be sidelined for repairs just before he was to leave for a week’s vacation on Long Island this summer. At such times a doctor really appreciates a patient like Reggie Jackson. Upon hearing of Cowen’s troubles, Jackson, who owns five cars, had a remedy. “Doc,” he said, “take one of mine.”