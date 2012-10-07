When the Fans Come to Nashville!

The Cowboys

What started as country fan Scott Cail’s goofy idea to put on short shorts to get a few laughs and help beat the Nashville heat (he had them from an old costume party, he says) turned him and friends Gabriel Hess and Bill Nasset into a Music Fest attraction themselves. “Mothers, daughters, grandmas, the cops…they all wanted their picture with us-it was insane!” says Hess, who was initially reluctant but realized “it had to be three guys; two would have been an image we weren’t going for!” Says Washington native Cail: “We had a blast! People were much less uptight than on the West Coast.” Though not everyone was into it, says Hess. “We did have a few older guys say, ‘That ain’t right!’ ” recalls Hess, but don’t worry, they’re already planning a comeback. “We have to bring our Davey Dukes back next year. People might be looking for us and we don’t want to disappoint.”

The Onlooker

“Those boys were hard to miss!” says fan Eula Hammer. “I thought they were models or a new act; it’s not often you see guys in shortie-short-shorts,” she says. “The younger girls were especially enjoying it.”

The Musician

Standing outside Gruhn Guitars playing banjo brought singer Charlie Worsham full circle. “When I was a kid, I wanted an electric guitar and saved money to buy one on a family trip to Nashville,” he says. “I was $100 short, so I went out to the street and played banjo for tips. In two hours I made the $100 and bought my guitar!” Elvis After his dream to be a country star didn’t pan out, Chuck Baril got in touch with his inner Elvis. Posing with fans “pays my bills,” he says. “Elvis is my sugar daddy.”

The Star

“My fans are the best; I love hanging with them,” says Blake Shelton at a meet-and-greet for his fan club at the Warner Sound.

The Prodigal Fan

Shirley Vaughn hadn’t been to Music Fest in 15 years but decided to make the trip from Mississippi with good friend Charles Pierce after seeing Miranda Lambert and Chris Young in concert a few weeks earlier. “I love this Chris Young,” says Vaughn. “He’s one of the new ones, but he’s real good, and I got to meet him! We did it all, or we tried to!”