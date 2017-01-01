When in Rome, Pittsburgh Priest Donald Wuerl Lived Differently: He Saw the Pope Get Elected

When the Sistine Chapel area of the Vatican was closed off last October for the secret conclave that elected Pope John Paul II, the 112 clergymen sealed (literally) inside included 111 princes of the church and Father Donald Wuerl, an obscure, relatively young (38) priest from Pittsburgh. Wuerl became the exception to the electors-only rule because he is secretary to U.S. Cardinal John J. Wright, who needed special care, having just undergone surgery on his leg and for cataracts.

Wuerl, alas, is not rushing to press with a chronicle of his experiences in a deal negotiated by Swifty Lazar. The priest took an oath of secrecy. But it would have been a fascinating book. Wuerl is a deft writer and, as it happened, knew then Polish Cardinal Karol Wojtyla probably better than any American except for his boss. Wright, as the Vatican Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, supervises the 350,000 priests in the world. So Wright and Wuerl once stayed in the house of Cardinal Wojtyla in Warsaw, and, in turn, whenever he called on the prefect in Rome, he always chatted first with Wuerl in the outer office. The muscular man who would be Pope, recalls Wuerl, would greet him with a quip and a good-natured grab of his arm that set the American laughing and wincing at the same time. In fact, just after the conclave ended, Wuerl was rushing down a corridor with Cardinal Wright’s miter when he accidentally collided with the newly elected John Paul II. “I was so confused, I didn’t know what to do,” Wuerl reports, “so I just dropped to my knees. The Pope looked at me, almost laughing, and said: ‘What are you doing down there, Father Wuerl? Get up.’ ”

The priest grew up on Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington in a typical childhood of baseball games, paper route and working at the local drugstore. Wuerl doesn’t remember exactly when he decided to become a man of God but recalls, “I just fell in love with the church—I saw the good it was doing. Being a priest,” he adds, “is not an easy job, but I just keep trying.”

Wuerl starts trying every day well before dawn. By 8:30 he has run four miles, finished his formal prayers, celebrated Mass for Cardinal Wright’s two household nuns and meditated for an hour. Then he faces another unpredictable nine to 10 hours of work as Wright’s aide and troubleshooter. Wuerl, who has degrees in philosophy (M.A.) and theology (Ph.D.), also finds time to teach one morning a week at Rome’s Dominican University. Only toward midnight can he indulge such passions as Beethoven and the Beatles, historical novels and books on church doctrine.

Wuerl often recalls his years at the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. “The whole world seemed so young then,” he muses. “John XXIII was Pope. Americans had just elected John F. Kennedy. Everything seemed so fresh and new.” Then came the Cuban missile crisis. “When they announced the civil defense procedures on campus, I remember thinking, ‘If you’re going to blow us all to kingdom come, do it before I start typing the final two chapters of my thesis. I hate to type!’ ” Still Wuerl has produced many articles and four books typing standing up—à la Hemingway. One is a best-selling catechism for adults called The Teaching of Christ.

Wuerl also keeps a stack of paperback Gospels in his Vatican office. For doubters, he displays prominently a copy of Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book. It’s his way of assuring them, Wuerl explains with a grin, that “I’ve read the other side of the story.”