When Col. Michael Cicchini Reviews the Cadet Corps, It's All in the Family

Barbara Cicchini of Santa Maria, Calif. is the mother of seven, but she rarely has trouble keeping the laundry and cleaning straight. The Air Force colonel’s blues belong to her husband, Michael, 50. The West Point cadet grays are 19-year-old Karen’s. The Air Force Academy gear is Michelle’s; the Annapolis whites belong to her twin, Lisa, 18. The Cicchinis have carried off the first grand slam of military bratdom, and Mike is the only father in America who is saluted by daughters in the three major service academies—any of whom someday may outrank him.

Mike Cicchini’s coup began unpromisingly right after World War II when he decided he wanted to be a cadet in the Italian air force. Instead, he emigrated to the U.S., where he learned English, worked in a library and a grocery and dug ditches. Then in 1951, two days after getting a degree from Wayne State, he joined the U.S. Air Force. By the next year he was a second lieutenant and embarked on a career that took him back to Wayne State for a law degree and then to bases around the world as an airborne counselor.

It was in Spain that Karen, then 3, first felt the call to arms. Watching a company of Spanish soldiers go through maneuvers near the Cicchini apartment, she executed her own manual of arms with a broomstick. Karen’s idea of a good time has not changed much since. She just got her wings for five parachute jumps at airborne school, is qualified with a .45 automatic and, on field maneuvers, made a special point—lest there be any lingering doubts about feminine capability—of lugging the heaviest component of a machine gun up a hill and reassembling the gun at the top. “I think I’d like to get into military intelligence,” says Karen, class of ’80, “cloak-and-dagger stuff, a foreign-area specialist. Then, after 20 years, it would be a smooth transition into the CIA.”

Lisa, currently undecided between destroyer duty and becoming a Navy doctor, spent 20 days this summer on an 80-foot training craft learning navigation. Meanwhile twin Michelle, who is 23 minutes older than Lisa (both are class of ’81) and who wants to become an astronautical engineer, learned basic survival during Air Force summer exercises. “We didn’t have any sleep for 43 hours; we were isolated; we spent four and a half days evading the enemy,” Michelle reports, “and I lied beautifully when I got caught.” All three Cicchini daughters advocate combat duty for women. “They don’t have to lower the standards because of our sex,” says Lisa. “That’s stupid.”

“They’re just part of a normal American family,” insists Mrs. C, 43, a retired civilian nurse who is known around the house as the chief of staff. “I don’t think of ourselves as military,” she says. “We don’t even have a flagpole.” Still, the youngsters in the family may also rally to the colors. Kid sisters Mia, 15, and Nora, 13, are aiming for Annapolis and West Point and brother Michael, 16, is mulling the Coast Guard.

With no immediate plans of marriage, the young brass-to-be are nonetheless thinking strategically. “Do you realize,” Michelle muses, “if I marry a captain, and I become a captain, we’d make $40,000 a year?”