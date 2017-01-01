What's It Like to Fall 3,600 Feet with Failed Parachutes? 'My Life Really Did Pass Before Me'

Ten seconds after he leaped out of the plane near Florida’s Lake Okeechobee last summer, skydiver Mark Mongillo knew something was wrong. The lines of his parachute had fouled on his legs, and he was plummeting like the proverbial stone. “The whole thing was wrapped around me like a blanket,” he recalls, “but I wasn’t really nervous at that point because I knew I had my reserve chute.” When that too became entangled and failed to open properly, Mongillo sensed his options were limited. “There was no sense in panicking,” he says. “I was dead, and that was that.” How was the rest of the trip? “Like floating,” he reports, “and it’s true that your life passes before you. It was the longest 25 seconds I’ve ever spent.”

Mongillo smashed down in an orange grove at 120 miles an hour. “I landed on my back on the bank of a drained irrigation ditch,” he remembers, “and then I slid to the bottom. All I knew was that I was still alive. I couldn’t believe it.” Neither could a search party from South Florida Parachute Inc., which found him waiting patiently, with only a broken leg, a bruised liver and a fractured shoulder to show for his 3,600-foot fall.

Back home in Southington, Conn. after 19 days in a Florida hospital, Mongillo, 22, walks with a slight limp and must carry a pin in his femur for two years. Though he lost 40 pounds while recuperating and spent four days on the critical list with pneumonia, he has rapidly regained his strength and now drives a school bus part-time. He still owes $10,000 in hospital bills and is determined to pay his own way. “I could say the heck with them, but those people saved my life,” he says. “Right now, though, I don’t even make enough to pay the interest.” He insists he’s willing to skydive again, but adds quietly that “after I saw what I put my parents through, I couldn’t go.” Too bad, muses skydiving instructor Carl Smith, who watched horrified as Mongillo fell: “It was one of his best jumps—up until the moment he pulled the chute.”