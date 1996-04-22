What's It All About?

John Greenman
April 22, 1996 12:00 PM

ACROSS

1. Wyatt ___ (Kevin Costner movie)

5. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-___”

8. Arthur and Lillie

12. Sophia Loren’s nationality (abbr.)

13. Letter between zeta and theta

14. Greek peak

15. PBS science program

16. ___ and vigor

17. Passages author Sheehy

18. Ever and always Alfie (2 wds.)

21. Geological age

22. Make a mistake

23. Canine star of films and TV

26. TV game show ___ The Truth (2 wds.)

30. Actress Lupino

31. Gorcey, Carrillo or Kottke

32. Linksman Arnold or actress Lilli

36. Christopher of Things to Do in Denver when You’re Dead

39. Numero ___

40. “Bali ___” (tune from South Pacific)

41. Love Affair star (2 wds.)

47. Among

48. Prince Valiant’s son

49. Kojak’s first name

51. Kris Kristofferson flick, Heaven’s ___

52. 52, in old Rome

53. ___ on Me (Morgan Freeman starrer of ’89)

54. ___ Wars

55. Mr. DeLuise

56. Orson Welles starred in ’44’s Jane

DOWN

1. “Ich bin ___ Berliner”: JFK

2. Ion

3. Sitarist Shankar

4. ___ in the Heart (Sally Field film)

5. William ___ (TV’s Knots Landing star)

6. End in ___ (have two or more winners; 2 wds.)

7. Mel Gibson flick

8. Ms. Bergman’s Casablanca costar

9. Actor Morales of La Bamba

10. “It’s ___ “(Pet Shop Boys song hit; 2 wds.)

11. TV game show ___ of the Cenfury

19. ___ polloi

20. ___-Magnon (prehistoric man)

23. Leo “the ___” Durocher

24. Susan Hayward movie of ’61

25. Mineo of Rebel Without a Cause

27. Lodge member

28. Jamie ___ Curtis

29. McCallister or Chaney

33. ___ in the First (Kevin Bacon film)

34. Opposite of WSW

35. Colman or Reagan

36. B.B. King tune, “___ Wrong” (2 wds.)

37 Motorists’ organization (abbr.)

38. ___ Women (Winona Ryder flick)

41. What Beethoven’s tail does

42. Amo, amas, ___

43. Educating ___ (starred 18 Across)

44. Vivacity, vigor

45. ___ Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (’69 Jane Fonda movie)

46. The ___ of Living Dangerously

50. Brando classic ___-Eyed Jacks

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now