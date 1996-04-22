What's It All About?

ACROSS
1. Wyatt ___ (Kevin Costner movie)
5. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-___”
8. Arthur and Lillie
12. Sophia Loren’s nationality (abbr.)
13. Letter between zeta and theta
14. Greek peak
15. PBS science program
16. ___ and vigor
17. Passages author Sheehy
18. Ever and always Alfie (2 wds.)
21. Geological age
22. Make a mistake
23. Canine star of films and TV
26. TV game show ___ The Truth (2 wds.)
30. Actress Lupino
31. Gorcey, Carrillo or Kottke
32. Linksman Arnold or actress Lilli
36. Christopher of Things to Do in Denver when You’re Dead
39. Numero ___
40. “Bali ___” (tune from South Pacific)
41. Love Affair star (2 wds.)
47. Among
48. Prince Valiant’s son
49. Kojak’s first name
51. Kris Kristofferson flick, Heaven’s ___
52. 52, in old Rome
53. ___ on Me (Morgan Freeman starrer of ’89)
54. ___ Wars
55. Mr. DeLuise
56. Orson Welles starred in ’44’s Jane
DOWN
1. “Ich bin ___ Berliner”: JFK
2. Ion
3. Sitarist Shankar
4. ___ in the Heart (Sally Field film)
5. William ___ (TV’s Knots Landing star)
6. End in ___ (have two or more winners; 2 wds.)
7. Mel Gibson flick
8. Ms. Bergman’s Casablanca costar
9. Actor Morales of La Bamba
10. “It’s ___ “(Pet Shop Boys song hit; 2 wds.)
11. TV game show ___ of the Cenfury
19. ___ polloi
20. ___-Magnon (prehistoric man)
23. Leo “the ___” Durocher
24. Susan Hayward movie of ’61
25. Mineo of Rebel Without a Cause
27. Lodge member
28. Jamie ___ Curtis
29. McCallister or Chaney
33. ___ in the First (Kevin Bacon film)
34. Opposite of WSW
35. Colman or Reagan
36. B.B. King tune, “___ Wrong” (2 wds.)
37 Motorists’ organization (abbr.)
38. ___ Women (Winona Ryder flick)
41. What Beethoven’s tail does
42. Amo, amas, ___
43. Educating ___ (starred 18 Across)
44. Vivacity, vigor
45. ___ Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (’69 Jane Fonda movie)
46. The ___ of Living Dangerously
50. Brando classic ___-Eyed Jacks