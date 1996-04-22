What's It All About?

ACROSS

1. Wyatt ___ (Kevin Costner movie)



5. “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-___”



8. Arthur and Lillie



12. Sophia Loren’s nationality (abbr.)



13. Letter between zeta and theta



14. Greek peak



15. PBS science program



16. ___ and vigor



17. Passages author Sheehy



18. Ever and always Alfie (2 wds.)



21. Geological age



22. Make a mistake



23. Canine star of films and TV



26. TV game show ___ The Truth (2 wds.)



30. Actress Lupino



31. Gorcey, Carrillo or Kottke



32. Linksman Arnold or actress Lilli



36. Christopher of Things to Do in Denver when You’re Dead



39. Numero ___



40. “Bali ___” (tune from South Pacific)



41. Love Affair star (2 wds.)



47. Among



48. Prince Valiant’s son



49. Kojak’s first name



51. Kris Kristofferson flick, Heaven’s ___



52. 52, in old Rome



53. ___ on Me (Morgan Freeman starrer of ’89)



54. ___ Wars



55. Mr. DeLuise



56. Orson Welles starred in ’44’s Jane

DOWN

1. “Ich bin ___ Berliner”: JFK



2. Ion



3. Sitarist Shankar



4. ___ in the Heart (Sally Field film)



5. William ___ (TV’s Knots Landing star)



6. End in ___ (have two or more winners; 2 wds.)



7. Mel Gibson flick



8. Ms. Bergman’s Casablanca costar



9. Actor Morales of La Bamba



10. “It’s ___ “(Pet Shop Boys song hit; 2 wds.)



11. TV game show ___ of the Cenfury



19. ___ polloi



20. ___-Magnon (prehistoric man)



23. Leo “the ___” Durocher



24. Susan Hayward movie of ’61



25. Mineo of Rebel Without a Cause



27. Lodge member



28. Jamie ___ Curtis



29. McCallister or Chaney



33. ___ in the First (Kevin Bacon film)



34. Opposite of WSW



35. Colman or Reagan



36. B.B. King tune, “___ Wrong” (2 wds.)



37 Motorists’ organization (abbr.)



38. ___ Women (Winona Ryder flick)



41. What Beethoven’s tail does



42. Amo, amas, ___



43. Educating ___ (starred 18 Across)



44. Vivacity, vigor



45. ___ Shoot Horses, Don’t They? (’69 Jane Fonda movie)



46. The ___ of Living Dangerously



50. Brando classic ___-Eyed Jacks