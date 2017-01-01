'What Would Hubert Have Done?' Muriel Asked Herself—and Then Turned Down the President

It was a difficult decision for Muriel Humphrey. President Carter wanted her to run for the Senate in her own right. A lot of politicians back in Minnesota hoped she would retire. Her own family waffled. “I constantly asked myself what Hubert would have done,” Muriel says.

She had been appointed to her late husband’s seat on a caretaker basis two months earlier, but she found she liked the work and was assured of powerful Democratic backing if she went after the nomination. Several feminist groups, painfully aware that she is the only woman in the Senate, had also urged her not to let their side down. “That nearly prompted me to run.” But in the end it was Muriel Humphrey’s own questionable health—and lingering grief over the death of her beloved Hubert—that led her to say no. “The last two years have been very hard on all of us, especially me,” she says. “I haven’t given myself time to recuperate, and some days I didn’t know how I’d get through. Besides, a campaign in Minnesota is not easy. We’re very independent people.”

So independent, in fact, that Mrs. Humphrey, 66, would have faced a stiff battle despite the sentimental pull of her illustrious name. “If I had run, I think I would have won,” she says gamely. But two recent polls indicated otherwise. One showed her locked in a neck-and-neck race with Democratic Rep. Donald Fraser, 44, chairman of a House subcommittee investigating Tongsun Park, and Fraser was thought to be far ahead in the quest for delegates to the June Democratic convention. “We all love her,” said a county leader and Fraser supporter, “but many of us don’t think she should run.” “If I was going to campaign,” concedes Muriel wearily, “I should have been out there a year ago.”

Earlier she had told Vice-President Walter Mondale, her closest confidant, that she was inclined to enter the race. “I advised her to get her feet on the ground and see if she felt comfortable with the issues,” the Vice-President recalls, “and if it felt right, she should do it.” But on April 6, over lunch at the White House with Mondale and his wife, Joan, Muriel said she had decided not to run. Then they went to see Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. “We discussed my decision,” says Muriel diplomatically. “Let’s just say that they weren’t happy. But the President told me he understood.”

Muriel has suffered from angina, but says, “I haven’t had an episode in a long time, and they’re cutting back the prescription.” Although a lame duck, she plans to work hard until a successor is chosen in November. “I don’t want to do a halfway job,” she says. “Everything keeps coming at me so rapidly, but still it’s not the toughest job I’ve ever taken on.” That distinction, no doubt, applies to bringing up three sons and a daughter, who have rewarded her with a brood of 10 grandchildren. Among the Democratic hopefuls she’ll be stumping for this fall is Hubert Humphrey III, a candidate for Minnesota attorney general. Some day she hopes to see Skip elected to the Senate. “That’s my dream, and it was Hubert’s,” she says.

Meanwhile she plans an active retirement, driving through England and Scotland, visiting with friends and pushing causes close to her heart. Since the birth of her first grandchild, Vicky, 18, who is afflicted with Down’s syndrome, Mrs. Humphrey has been a passionate advocate for the mentally handicapped.

Last week she pondered her decision not to follow in her husband’s footsteps. “Sometimes I think Hubert would have said, ‘Why are you doing this?’ ” she admits. “But finally I think he would have been proud and would have backed me up.”