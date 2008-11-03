We Asked Celeb Parents What Item They Couldn't Live Without

“The playpen. When you’re doing something in the kitchen and there’s no one to hold the baby, put her in there. She can roll over, but she’s contained.”



—CHRIS O’DONNELL

“The little blue bags that you put poopy diapers in and you can’t smell a thing.”



—GARCELLE BEAUVAIS-NILON

“Wipes. People come over, and I hand them a wipe and say, ‘Wipe down!’ It’s all about getting rid of bacteria.”



—GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

“My train set. All three of us play with it for two hours every morning. I do a new track design, and they go to work with the trains.”



—EDWARD BURNS

“A Bumbo Seat, so you can start feeding them upright and they feel like they are part of the dinner table.”



—JILL HENNESSY