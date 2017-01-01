Tyrone Power's Daughter Romina Turns Pop Singer and Wows Europe in Italian, French and English

She was a mere 14 when she made her acting debut—as a married woman in the movie Home Life, Italian Style. Her mother predicted, “She will do everything.” So just what has Tyrone Power’s daughter Romina, now 24, been doing since?

Not quite everything—yet. She rapidly appeared in some 14 films before, aged 17, she married Italian pop singer Albano Carrisi in 1970. Romina and Albano, now 33, settled down on a farm near Milan, Italy, where they live with their children, Ylenia, 5, and Yari, 3. More recently the couple recorded a song, To Love Each Other Once Again, that has become a runaway European hit. As a result the Carrisis are touring Europe, serenading fans in French, English and Italian. (Romina’s better-known sister Taryn, 22, is an actress in Los Angeles. She co-stars with Dennis Hopper and Dean Stock-well in Tracks, which premieres this month at the Cannes Film Festival.)

The future, says Romina, is up to the stars. A Libra, she consults her New York astrologer on all important decisions. She probably inherited the habit from her mother, actress Linda Christian, who once said her astrologer had prophesied that “Romina would have all Napoleon had—without the downfall.”