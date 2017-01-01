Two Canadian Cutups Raise Cash with Art That's Beyond the Pail

On November 16 the crème de la crème of Vancouver society will gather to bid on paintings at a black-tie charity auction. Tonight the event’s organizers have arrived at a local restaurant to catalog and appraise the 50-or-so carefully chosen works of art. As Norman Watt, 58, and William Good-acre, 59, fund raisers for the British Columbia Paraplegic Foundation, show off each canvas, the assembled experts comment. “Awful,” pronounces one. “Heroically inept,” assesses another. Cries of “ugh!” and “aargh!” rise from the throng. Goodacre and Watt smile with delight at each catcall. Predicts Watt, “We are supremely confident that this year’s auction will be hideously successful.”

Goodacre and Watt are the proud purveyors of the “world’s worst art,” paintings that they choose on buying trips to flea markets and junk shops on both sides of the border. Rejecting such mediocrities as paint-by-number pieces and Day-Glo clowns on black velvet (“Even we have standards,” Goodacre jokes), they hold out for the truly terrible, including figures with difficult-to-draw parts omitted or with heads squeezed into the corners of the canvases (a sign that the painter ran out of room). Prized acquisitions have included a depiction of the sun setting in front of a mountain range and another showing five little boys urinating up into a first-floor window. The kitsch curators never pay more than $5 for a painting and frequently bid prices down from, say, $3 to $2. Paraplegic Foundation benefactors have been known to purchase the artworks for as much as $2,000—all of it tax deductible, given the paintings’ true market value. Most paintings end up in closets, but one Vancouver department store mogul keeps a “world’s worst” of a stick-figure horse, jokingly entitled Stampede, hanging in his Palm Springs condo. He enjoys watching visitors’ reactions.

It was during a business trip to New York in 1969 that Watt bought his first disasterpiece, a painting of a night camping scene so awful he couldn’t wait to show it off. Soon Watt and Goodacre, who have been friends for 40 years, were trying to outdo each other. When their garages overflowed, they hit on the idea of the auction, which has become an event on the Vancouver social calendar and has raised, overall, about $100,000 for the Paraplegic Foundation, which is headed by a friend of the pair.

Along the way Watt, a University of British Columbia administrator, and Goodacre, a former government official who recently went to work for the Canadian Paraplegic Association full-time, have become the Kenneth Clarks of awful art. In addition to the works at auction, the pair display a permanent collection of 60 “world’s worsts” at the Boondocks Seafood Restaurant in nearby Point Roberts, Wash. They also have held out another 60 for a coffee-table book that Simon & Schuster may publish. The loss of the 60, warrants Watt, “does not diminish by one iota the worstness of the paintings being auctioned in Vancouver.”

To affirm that worstness, Watt and Goodacre have begun sending some of the paintings to art museums; the resulting rejection letters add to a work’s cachet. The only problem is that, so far, four of the donated paintings have been accepted—one each by the Forest Lawn Museum in L.A., the National Art Gallery of New Zealand, the prestigious Prado in Madrid and the Hermitage in Leningrad. Vancouver’s shlockmeisters aren’t sure how to reply to the Soviets, who sent back a polite letter asking for more information about the artist whose name appears on the back of the painting, one “Kerr C.C.” The trouble is, says Goodacre, “It stands for Kerrisdale Community Center, where we bought the thing at a swap meet.”