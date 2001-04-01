Treasure Hunt

RICHARD HATCH

Whether strolling nude on Pulau Tiga or plotting against his allies, Richard Hatch always walked the walk. Now we’ll see if he can talk the talk. In January Hatch signed a two-year deal with Boston’s WQSX-FM to cohost The Wilde Thing Morning Show with local chatmeister Charlie Wilde. The format calls for music, guests and call-ins. “They’ll have the ability to get edgy,” says program director Ron Valeri. “They’ll also do the warm and fuzzy stuff.”

Hatch, 39, hasn’t abandoned his nonverbal shtick as what David Letterman called “the fat naked guy.” In June he will meet and greet other peeled passengers on an Iberian luxury cruise sponsored by a California nudist community. “We were looking to do something a little fun and off the wall,” says Stephen Payne, co-owner of the Desert Shadows Inn Resort & Villas in Palm Springs. Hatch’s la-di-da nudity resonated with Payne. “He didn’t do it for effect or to show off. In a lot of ways, that’s what we’re about.”

Showing off is not Hatch’s style when it comes to his $1 million prize either. He lives in the same three-story Middletown, R.I., home he did before Survivor. Most of his haul, Hatch, 39, told People, “is in the bank,” and the ultimate goal is to make a “better life” for his son Chris, 10. That doesn’t mean he’s gone gooey. “He is exactly like the guy you saw on TV,” says Peter Lance, author of The Stingray: Lethal Tactics of the Sole Survivor and an acquaintance. “When I first met him, he was extremely charming. But as I got to know him, I got to see that he is Machiavellian and lies with impunity.” As fellow survivor Sean Kenniff puts it, “There hasn’t been a better villain since J.R. Ewing.” Certainly none as nakedly ambitious.

WHAT HE ACHIEVED: “If I’ve caused people to change their minds or made some inroads into gay acceptance, I’m okay with that. And if someone sees in me something that helps them be happier with themselves, I’m thrilled.”

THE FAT RAP: “People think if you’re not thin, you’re not strong or capable. I think people were surprised and maybe even impressed by what I was physically capable of.”

SUSAN HAWK

“I’m not rich and famous,” declares Susan Hawk. “I’m a bitch and famous.” And proud of it, though there’s a downside. “I’ll tell you one thing that’s going to be a hassle,” the truck driver says. “Taxes. I’ve got forms to fill out in five states.” That’s because Hawk has been all over TV (DAG, Rosie, TNN, the Emmys) and even has a cameo in a Disney film this summer, Bubble Boy.

Unsentimental, she threw out her island bathing suit and reverted to camouflage togs. The home that Hawk, 39, and husband Tim, 37, share in Eagle, Wis., pays taxidermy testament to their love of hunting. Prize possession: a brown bear pelt they bagged in Siberia. Puffing on a cigarette and sipping tea, Hawk says she was unfazed by the hate mail she got for her vicious harangue of Kelly in the finale. “I really like the kind of person I am,” she says. “I tell it like it is.” So does Tim: “I learned not to get into arguments with her. Because I don’t want her giving we speeches.”

ON HER RAT-AND-SNAKE TIRADE: “It’s always the ladies who say, ‘What you said was so harsh.’ Never the guys. I think women are so used to being oppressed, they’re surprised when a woman stands up and says what’s on her mind.”

ON RUDY: “He’s about the only one I care to talk to. That’s because we’re two of a kind.”

RUDY BOESCH

He played himself on an episode of JAG. He’s got an action figure hitting toy stores this month. And on Jan. 11 he received a standing ovation in the Virginia House of Delegates, which passed a resolution honoring his 45 years of service as a Navy SEAL None of which has made Rudy Boesch, 73, any less gruff. After dividing his $85,000 third-place prize among his three adult daughters, he bought his wife, Marge, a new washing machine. “This,” she says, “was the luxury item I got from my husband.” Barks Boesch: “Don’t forget to mention it’s a front loader.” Marge rolls her eyes. “Rudy swears by Consumer Reports. This washer uses one-third the water. I’m surprised I didn’t get a new vacuum cleaner.”

The best post-Survivor perk, the couple say, is that they often travel for free—filming a TV spot at the opening of an Orlando roller coaster, for exam pie. Now Rudy has been invited to fly in an F/A-18 with the Navy’s Blue Angels. Hmmm. The coaster almost turned him green. He says he’ll tell the pilot, “Go ahead…until I say stop!”

ON FAME: “If I go to the store and Marge is with me, she’ll run in and pick up a loaf of bread instead of me. That way I avoid some of the people. And I hate telephones. If it was up to me, I wouldn’t even have one.”

KELLY WIGLESWORTH

Airline employees see her and often bump her up to first class. Fans buy her food and drink. “I have to pinch myself all the time because I don’t think it’s real,” says Kelly Wiglesworth. Survivor’s runner-up and object of Susan’s infamous ire), the former river guide waded right into Talk Soup, Nick at Night, an E! Entertainment Television trip to Belize and Cosmopolitan, which named her a Fun and Fearless Female last month.

“It’s scary—I’m a role model,” says the North Carolina native, who won $100,000 from the show and has raked in about $50,000 in appearance fees. “Normally it would take me a summer of river trips and sweat to make a few thousand. This is more money than I’ve ever had. It’s really kind of silly.”

Now living in Manhattan Beach, Calif.—within Blocks of Joel and Gervase—Wiglesworth, 23, is set to cohost El’s Celebrity Adventures in the fall. “I’ll be taking celebrities hiking and biking and getting dirty,” she says. In the process, she could very well clean up.

ON BEING IN COSMO: “If I can be an icon, anyone in the world can be anything.”

ON BREAKING UP WITH HER BEAU: “All of a sudden I had all this attention, and I was gone quite a bit. Our lives went different places.”

COLLEEN HASKELL

Colleen Haskell was suffering through “the worst flu I ever had” when she received a movie script ‘that was, well, nothing to sneeze at. At literally fever pitch, she tabled plans to work In advertising and immediately flew to California, where she auditioned for a casting director, then screen-tested with Rob Schneider and was quickly offered a part as his love interest in this summer’s comedy Animal, which is executive-produced by Adam Sandler. Phew. “There was nothing well-thought-out about [the decision],” she says. “That’s the curse of being young, not thinking things through.”

So far, so serendipitous. The 24-year-old ingenue marvels at life on the set. “Nothing’s hard here,” she says. “I come in, I walk through a door five times, then eat lunch.” And what a lunch. “On Survivor they give you no food, and here they give you three carts full!” Haskell, who has also appeared in ads for Blistex, has adapted well. “I take yoga class and go biking in the hills,” she says. “I’ve turned into a total Hollywood girl.” One who has no apologies. “Am I paying my dues? Trust me,” she says. “I’m paying my dues when I do a scene 45 times.”

THE CHALLENGE OF COMIC ACTING: “Looking like an idiot without looking’ like an idiot is really hard.”

DISCOVERY: “There’s no such thing as a celebrity who’s amazing and is touched by magical star-dust. It’s normal people doing a job. There’s no big ‘Who are you?’ thing. It’s like, ‘Hi. You’re on that show, I’m on this show.’ ”

STACEY STILLMAN

She downed two squirming larvae to win an immunity challenge. Post-Survivor she swallowed a live centipede on Craig Kilborn’s The Late Late Show. But Stacey Still-man drew the line when the hosts of The View asked her to repeat the stupid-human trick. “They were really catty and tried to make me feel bad for not doing it,” recalls the San Francisco attorney, 28. “It would have been redundant. I’ve done it. It’s over.”

Not quite. In February she filed suit against CBS and producer Mark Burnett, claiming that Burnett rigged the results by coercing castmates to vote against her. (Burnett called the still-pending suit—seeking $75,000 and unspecified punitive damages—”groundless and frivolous.”) Says Stillman’s brother Mark, 30, a Manhattan ER doctor: “She can take on any challenge.”

Well almost any. Her audition to play an attorney on Touched by an Angel proved an open-and-shut case: “I was wooden. I discovered I hated acting.” On the other hand, she notes, “I have no qualms about public humiliation. I ate a bug on national TV.” And raised a stink.

MUSHY MEDIA MEMORIES: “They called me the ‘snarky lawyer’ in The Washington Post. I got over it. Somebody else called me ‘foxy.’ ”

RAMONA GRAY

“I don’t think America got to see the part of me that’s very athletic and competitive,” says Ramona Gray, 30. Yet even if she hadn’t arrived on Pulau Tiga more than a little queasy from the raft ride—and remained ill for most of her 12 days there—”I don’t know that I would have survived the alliance or how nasty it got at the end,” says the Edison, N.J., research chemist, who was voted off in episode 4. “My jaw dropped when I heard Sue’s speech.”

The same analytical eye that understood the rationale for eating rat (“We hadn’t had protein for days”) has a message to deliver on the lecture circuit (where, she admits, the fees are “lucrative”): “All of a sudden I’m on an island with almost all white people,” says Gray, a black belt in karate who has hosted MTV’s Real World/Road Rules Extreme Challenge and has judged the Miss Teen USA pageant. “And I saw we had far more in common than we had differences. And I realized that while racism is probably America’s biggest problem, we can work it out.”

WHO SHE ROOTED FOR: “I so wanted Kelly to win. I was so on her side—she needed the money more than Rich, and she is a down-to-earth, basic person. I was thinking, ‘Go, girl! Yeah, Girl Power!’ When she lost, my heart just sank.”

IF SHE COULD CHANGE ONE THING: “I wouldn’t swallow the mouthfuls of salt water that got me sick. People remember that I was the one who got sick and the one who ate the rat. I’m infamous for those two things.”

DIRK BEEN

Some things haven’t changed, “I’ve never drank, never touched drugs, and I’m a virgin at 24,” declares Dirk Been. “The world may say that’s embarrassing, but I’ve had the funnest life. I want kids to know they have an option.” Not that Survivor’s Bible-toting Christian hasn’t faced temptation. “At times I find myself getting wrapped up in this Hollywood thing,” says the former substitute teacher, now living in Inglewood, Calif. “There are a lot of beautiful women out here, a lot of money, a lot of everything.” Pretty overwhelming compared with Been’s upbringing on a Wisconsin dairy farm. In fact, the jarring transition from the island to the media storm threw him at first “I wouldn’t call it a depression,” Been says, “but I found myself just sitting on the couch all day, moping basically. Things had gotten so big and so crazy.”

Been, now studying acting, says he takes nothing for granted: “I don’t waste food anymore,” he says. “I don’t throw out clothes, I don’t throw out anything.” Least of all his principles.

ON GETTING THE BOOT: “I was in shock for two weeks. I knew what type of people Sue and Rich were, but I’d never in a million years guess that Rudy and Kelly would have sided with them.”

VIRGINITY’S VIRTUE: “This is the way God asks us to live our lives [before marriage]. It’s not just some rule. It’s freedom really.”

GREG BUIS

Okay, Greg, for the record: Did you and Colleen share more than just laughs when you strolled off together? “I made a great friend,” says the inscrutable Greg Buis, 25. “She’s a wonderful person.” But…romantically? “Nothing happened on the island at all.”

Glad that’s settled. Colleen, at the very least, was one of the few survivors who dug the island oddball’s sense of humor. In an effort to “play with the people who were out there,” the Brown University graduate frequently spoke into a coconut he dubbed his “nature phone” and disturbed both cast and crew by disappearing from camp nearly every night to sleep in the woods. “It was fun,” Buis says, “to have that mystery surround me.” Mystery became mystique when Annie Veltri, president of T Management, a modeling agency owned by Donald Trump, spotted the blue-eyed six-footer at FAO Schwarz in New York City over the holidays. “I looked at him,” she says, “and thought, ‘We could do something with him!’ ” She has—landing him a Details magazine fashion shoot. But it’s going to take a while for Buis, who spent a year after college backpacking across the U.S., to get used to all the primping involved. “The last haircut I had,” he says, “my dad used the kitchen scissors.”

ON HIS CASTMATES: “People seemed really bored and unhappy on the island, which was too bad. It was like somebody being a downer on your vacation. We had a whole island to wander around. You’re only bored if you’re boring.”

GRETCHEN CORDY

After six years as an Air Force survival instructor, Gretchen Cordy, 39, thought she was tough—until she faced the crucible of Tribal Council. “I just crumbled,” she admits. “I cried every time after we voted. I couldn’t play that game.”

Since being banished in episode 7, Cordy (who has a son, Eli, 14, and daughter, Ava, 10, with her pilot husband, Dale, 38) has temporarily left preschool teaching and is doing charity work and lecturing about her adventure for $3,000 a pop. “The more money I make,” says Cordy, from Clarksville, Tenn., “the more I can give away.” In October she accompanied a group of terminally ill children on a trip to Disney World sponsored by a radio station. “That changed my life forever,” she says, “maybe even more than being on the island—just seeing how strong everybody was.”

Considered the best-liked castaway, Cordy bonded “even with people I voted off and who voted me off. I got a wonderful Christmas card from Kelly. Kelly had voted against me. It’s a game, and you can’t hold any grudges.”

CRAVING FOOD: “I lost 15 lbs., but the weight came back with a vengeance because you just can’t eat enough when you come off the island. You’d eat a meal and then think, ‘What else can I have?’ ”

CRAVING SLEEP: “Only getting a couple of hours a night because the rats are running over you sure does change your attitude. Sleep does a world of good.”

JOEL KLUG

“Every time I think it’s dying down, something else happens,” says Joel Klug, 29, of his transformation from island motormouth to celeb pitchman (Extreme Blendz juice beverages). The former health club consultant also collects S5.000 fees for lecturing corporations some 10 times a month on health and fitness. But Klug is paying a price too. “When I was doing an appearance in Myrtle Beach [S.C.],” he says, “some guy came up to me and said, ‘You think you’re tough just because you were on Survivor? He wanted to fight me! You sometimes wish you could blow up at people like that, but you have to be the better person.”

Being better on-camera is another effort Joel is making, having hired an agent and moved to Los Angeles. He will appear as an ecochallenge contestant on a Baywatch episode in May. “Many people in Hollywood can be very spiteful when things come our way,” Klug says. “They think we haven’t paid our dues. But believe me, we ate bugs, we ate rats. We earned it.”

ON FORMING ALLIANCES: “If you’re going to align with anybody, align with people you can beat. But I will say this: Don’t make any alliances until day 6. You’re not going to know who these people really are until then. They are completely different in the first couple of days before the real hunger sets in and the pressure from the lack of sleep.”

JENNA LEWIS

For Jenna Lewis, the only thing harder to swallow than roasted rat is her pride. So when Playboy offered her a nude pictorial deal, the single mother of 4-year-old twins politely declined. “Sometimes I think when my daughters are older, they’ll say, ‘Mom, you should have done it,’ ” says Lewis.” 1 could have had a Corvette!’ ” Perhaps, but for now Lewis, 23, is happy driving her trusty ’87 Chevy Blazer and rummaging at thrift shops so she can stash most of the $30,000 she won from the show, as well as her earnings as a part-time Early Show reporter, toward Sadie and Sabrina’s college fund. Lewis, who shares a San Francisco apartment with her brother Jai, 29, and another roommate, wants to break into acting. “A dream job would be comedic sidekick on a sitcom,” she says. “I’ve always been kind of the class clown. I really like to make people laugh.”

ON TURNING DOWN PLAYBOY: “It wasn’t because I think it’s a terrible magazine. It’s very respectful, actually. I would never look as beautiful as Playboy could make me look. But it didn’t feel right, this early in the game, to let all the mystery go. Not at this point in my life.”

SEAN KENNIFF

He is a doctor in real life—and he plays one on TV. Since getting the heave-ho in episode 12, neurologist Sean Kenniff, 31, has dispensed health tips on Extra and Live with Regis. He even starred as a hunky physician on four episodes of Guiding Light. Kenniff recently began dating Long Island TV reporter Trish Bergin-Billy Joel’s ex. “Our relationship is very casual,” he notes. The Long Island native, who has written two unpublished novels, thinks acting will eventually enable him to pay off $250,000 in med school loans—and spread his wings. “I have fantasies about being the next Batman,” he says. “I’d look cool in that rubber suit.”

HIS ALPHABETICAL VOTING SYSTEM: “They edited out the part where I explained it, so it came across as goofy. The Pagong were at the front of the alphabet while we [the Tagi] were at the back. So I could vote them off [while appearing] politically neutral. Do I have a bumbling side? I do, but I celebrate it.”

THE OUTBACK BUNCH: “All the girls are good-looking, and they seem nice. I wouldn’t mind being stranded in Australia with them.”

B.B ANDERSEN

He was already a world-traveling, Harley-riding, bungee-jumping amateur pilot who had sailed his 53-ft. boat from Florida to Portugal. Heck, for retired Kansas City, Kans., real estate developer “B.B.” Andersen, 65, his six days on the island were pretty much days at the beach. “I originally thought it was all about who could really survive the wilderness,” says Andersen. “Once I realized I could survive, I was ready to go.”

Andersen, a millionaire who planned on giving his winnings to charity if he triumphed, got his wish in episode 2, voted off after gruffly accusing his Pagong tribemates of laziness. He headed back to the Mission Hills, Kans., home he shares with wife Janis, 47, and daughter Alexandra, 11 (he has four grown sons from a previous marriage). Though he shot commercials for Reebok and a local eye institute, Andersen is far from starstruck and is planning an upcoming motorcycle tour through Europe. Says Kansas City businessman and pal Bob Esrey: “It would take a stick of dynamite to change B.B.”

WHY HE WASHED HIS SHIRT IN THE TRIBE’S RICE KETTLE: “Once I tell people that everything was going to be sterilized [before being reused] anyway, they understand.”

REGRETS? “I was a bit impulsive [asking to be voted off]. If I’d had six seconds to talk to my wife or a friend, I wouldn’t have done it. The minute I said it I wished I hadn’t.”

SONJA CHRISTOPHER

As Sonja Christopher showed, you don’t have to be a nice guy to finish last. You can be a nice gal. The 64-year-old holds the dubious distinction of being the first person booted off Pulau Tiga, along with her much maligned ukulele. Untroubled, she returned home to Walnut Creek, Calif., and donated her $2,500 consolation prize to her Unitarian church. (“If I’d won the million, I would have built a fellowship hall,” she says.) Christopher, who survived a 1998 bout with breast cancer, also filmed a spot for the American Cancer Society and spoke on the steps of the U.S. Capitol at a vigil for survivors of the disease. “One of the things I’ve used my 15 minutes for,” she says proudly, “is to raise money and awareness for breast cancer.”

WHY SHE WENT: “I wanted to prove that life wasn’t over after divorce, cancer and turning 60.”

IN DEFENSE OF HER MUSICAL SKILLS: “I’m pretty good on the ukulele, no matter what people say.”

GERVASE PETERSON

Let it be known: Gervase Peterson tries to never disappoint a fan. “One time,” he says, “this guy is next to me in the bathroom, and he calls his wife on the cell phone and asks me, ‘Can you say hello to my wife real quick?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, my hands are full right now, but if you give me a minute, I’m sure I can do that.” ‘

The 31-year-old former YMCA basketball coach has rebounded into acting with guest spots on The Hughleys and Nash Bridges. But while he moved from Willingboro, N.J., to Los Angeles to audition for TV pilots, his girlfriend, Carmella Mazza, 25, has stayed behind to raise their four kids, ages 9 months to 11 years. “If I do get a show,” he says, “I’ll definitely bring them out.” Meanwhile he’s hanging with fellow survivors Joel, Dirk and Kelly, who have also moved to L.A. So let the Outback contenders take their best shot at the limelight. “I’m not worried,” says Peterson. “I already have my fan base secured.” Bonding in the bathroom will do that.

ASSESSMENT: “I’m definitely tougher than I thought I was. People don’t realize how physically and mentally tough it was. The TV skewed it so much—I mean, man, I lost 20 lbs. out there. I was just physically and mentally drained. I was missing my family. Just to come out of it mentally sane, that’s incredible.”

THE UPSIDE: “There’s nothing for me to hide [about my personal life]. Everything’s out there already.”