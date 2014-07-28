Training Hero: Dogs for Cops and Kids

Deputy Constable Ted Dahlin and his police dog Blek had chased bad guys together hundreds of times. Then one day in 2009, things went awry when Blek took off after two fleeing burglary suspects and Dahlin’s commands were drowned out by a whirring helicopter overhead. After a frantic search, Dahlin found his beloved German shepherd dead in the woods, strangled by one of the suspects (who was caught and charged). “I was sobbing,” says Dahlin, 41, of Harris County, Texas. “I picked Blek up, put him over my back in a fireman’s carry. People were saying, ‘We’ll help you.’ I said, ‘No. He’s my partner, I’ll take him.’ ”

The story made the evening news and so moved Kristi Schiller that the Houston philanthropist decided on the spot to get Dahlin a new dog. “This poor officer—it was a member of his family,” says Schiller, 44. “If you see somebody in need, you help.” She found out it wasn’t that easy: Police dogs require intensive – and expensive – training. So Schiller, a wisecracking Texan with a colorful past as a Playboy model and radio talk show host, dug into her own pocket to fund K9s4COPS (K9s4COPS.org), a nonprofit that provides dogs trained in narcotics, explosives or firearms detection to police departments across the country. To date, Schiller has sent 60 dogs to police in 17 states; more dogs are being trained to meet a waiting list 85 officers long. “Budgets are tight, and K-9 units get cut first. But you can do searches very fast, much more accurately and much more successfully with a dog,” says Charles Mesloh, a professor of criminal justice and K-9 expert at Northern Michigan University. “This is a huge thing that [Schiller] is doing.”

Here’s how it works: Schiller’s nonprofit buys 1- or 2-year-old European-bred dogs (mostly German shepherds) from the Houston K9 Academy. There, Jason and Jaz Stanze, a husband-and-wife team, train them in a monthlong boot camp. Afterward, the dogs get up to two more months of schooling in specialty skills such as firearms detection or capturing decoys. Total cost per dog: at least $10,000.

It pays off: Houston County Sheriff’s Deputy John Walker says his Schiller-donated dog Gorbi has nabbed 10 suspects. Harris County Deputy David Thomas’s K-9 Boomer has caught 25 and sniffed out nearly $6 million in narcotics . “He makes it a lot safer for me in dangerous situations,” says Thomas. “Dogs can be the difference between a deputy getting shot or not.”

It’s not just cops that Schiller’s canines are helping. After the 2012 Newtown school shooting, Schiller donated five dogs to schools in Texas through the K9s4KIDS (K9s4KIDS .org) offshoot program she launched in 2013. The dogs are trained to detect guns, drugs and intruders. “I feel a lot safer,” says Jessica Gayle, 11, of Bah’le, the German shepherd at Westside Elementary School in Angleton, Texas, “because he’s patrolling the halls.”

Schiller is thrilled she’s been able to help. So is Ted Dahlin, who’s no longer in the K-9 unit but spent nearly a year working with the dog she got him after he lost Blek. “When she wants it to happen, she makes it happen,” says Dahlin. “Kristi is like no one else.”