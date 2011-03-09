Toast of Hollywood!

LUDACRIS’
Conjure Cognac
GO LOW
1. Pour ¼ cup Conjure Cognac and ½ cup cranberry juice cocktail into an ice-filled highball glass.
2. Garnish with a lime wedge.
901 Silver Tequila
THE REMEDY
1. Combine 1½ tbsp. apple juice and 1 tbsp. honey until smooth.
2. Place in an ice-filled shaker with 3 tbsp. 901 Silver Tequila, 1½ tbsp. sake, 1 tsp. chopped ginger and 10 mint leaves.
3. Shake vigorously and strain into a champagne flute. Slowly top with ½ cup champagne and garnish with a mint leaf.
Sobieski Vodka
ALL THAT RAZZ
1. Pour ¼ cup Sobieski Raspberry Vodka into a rocks glass filled with ice.
2. Top with ½ cup lemon-lime soda and garnish with six fresh raspberries.
DAN AYKROYD’S
Crystal Head Vodka
LIGHT HEADED PASSION
1. Fill a highball glass with ice.
2. To create a soft layered effect, tilt glass and slowly add ¼ cup pomegranate juice, 3 tbsp. Crystal Head Vodka and ¼ cup cranberry juice.
3. Gently top off with club soda and garnish with 6 blueberries.
SEAN COMBS’
Ciroc Vodka
ESPRESSO MARTINI
1. Combine 2 tbsp. Ciroc Vodka, 2 tbsp. espresso liqueur and 1½ tbsp. Irish Cream liqueur in an ice-filled cocktail shaker.
2. Strain into a prechilled martini glass and garnish with espresso beans.
NE-YO’S
TY-KU Sake
ASIAN CHAMPAGNE LIFE
1. Pour 1/3 cup TY-KU Sake Black and ¼ cup orange juice into a champagne flute.
2. Top with ¼ cup champagne or sparkling wine.