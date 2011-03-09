Toast of Hollywood!

LUDACRIS’

Conjure Cognac

GO LOW

1. Pour ¼ cup Conjure Cognac and ½ cup cranberry juice cocktail into an ice-filled highball glass.

2. Garnish with a lime wedge.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE‘S

901 Silver Tequila

THE REMEDY

1. Combine 1½ tbsp. apple juice and 1 tbsp. honey until smooth.

2. Place in an ice-filled shaker with 3 tbsp. 901 Silver Tequila, 1½ tbsp. sake, 1 tsp. chopped ginger and 10 mint leaves.

3. Shake vigorously and strain into a champagne flute. Slowly top with ½ cup champagne and garnish with a mint leaf.

BRUCE WILLIS‘

Sobieski Vodka

ALL THAT RAZZ

1. Pour ¼ cup Sobieski Raspberry Vodka into a rocks glass filled with ice.

2. Top with ½ cup lemon-lime soda and garnish with six fresh raspberries.

DAN AYKROYD’S

Crystal Head Vodka

LIGHT HEADED PASSION

1. Fill a highball glass with ice.

2. To create a soft layered effect, tilt glass and slowly add ¼ cup pomegranate juice, 3 tbsp. Crystal Head Vodka and ¼ cup cranberry juice.

3. Gently top off with club soda and garnish with 6 blueberries.

SEAN COMBS’

Ciroc Vodka

ESPRESSO MARTINI

1. Combine 2 tbsp. Ciroc Vodka, 2 tbsp. espresso liqueur and 1½ tbsp. Irish Cream liqueur in an ice-filled cocktail shaker.

2. Strain into a prechilled martini glass and garnish with espresso beans.

NE-YO’S

TY-KU Sake

ASIAN CHAMPAGNE LIFE

1. Pour 1/3 cup TY-KU Sake Black and ¼ cup orange juice into a champagne flute.

2. Top with ¼ cup champagne or sparkling wine.