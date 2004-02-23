This Week on People.com

Get the Latest Gossip

Want to know where Ashton Kutcher stays when he’s visiting New York City? Interested in the on-set antics of the Sex and the City gals? Care to learn which workouts Jennifer Garner uses to keep her figure in crime-fighting shape? Read fresh celebrity scoop in Daily Insider.

SAY WHAT?

“I never made a career out of being a sex symbol…. [That approach] can turn on you”



—Meg Ryan, on the the perils of being an attractive woman in Hollywood. Read more from the Against the Ropes star in PEOPLE.com’s Q&A—only online.

.COM POLL



Who’s your favorite Grammy winner?

Beyoncé 27%



Vandross 21%



Timberlake 22%



OutKast 17%



Others 13%

IN THE NEWS



(FEB. 22, 7 P.M. FEB. 28, 11 A.M., 5 P.M. ET)

A look at the traditional Catholic faith that drove Mel Gibson to make the controversial film The Passion of the Christ.