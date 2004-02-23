This Week on People.com

Get the Latest Gossip
SAY WHAT?
“I never made a career out of being a sex symbol…. [That approach] can turn on you”
—Meg Ryan, on the the perils of being an attractive woman in Hollywood. Read more from the Against the Ropes star in PEOPLE.com’s Q&A—only online.
.COM POLL
Who’s your favorite Grammy winner?
Beyoncé 27%
Vandross 21%
Timberlake 22%
OutKast 17%
Others 13%
IN THE NEWS
(FEB. 22, 7 P.M. FEB. 28, 11 A.M., 5 P.M. ET)
A look at the traditional Catholic faith that drove Mel Gibson to make the controversial film The Passion of the Christ.