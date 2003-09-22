This Week on People.com

Stars’ Pageant Starts



Before they made their mark in TV, movies and on the music charts, stars such as Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer and–yes!–Justin Timberlake were among the contestants vying for glory at local pageants. See what they looked like back then–and who took home the coveted crowns and sashes–in our fun gallery.

SAY WHAT?



“I’ve always dated older women…. I just found a mental connection more quickly”



—Seth Green, 29, when asked about the Demi Moore–Ashton Kutcher romance. Read more in PEOPLE.com’s weekly Celebrity Q&A.

.COM POLL

$5,000-a-couple fund-raiser at his Neverland ranch. Do you think it’ll be worth the money?

Yes 64%



No 36%

IN THE NEWS

SEPT. 20, 11 A.M., 5 P.M.; SEPT. 21, 7 P.M. ET

Friends, an hour-long look at the cast of the Emmy-winning sitcom and its enduring popularity as the show enters its final season.