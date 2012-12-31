The Year In ... Splits

MOST SHOCKING SPLIT OF THE YEAR

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes

In June Tom Cruise gushed to PEOPLE that his idea of a perfect day was “time with Kate.” What he didn’t know then was that those days were numbered. Weeks later Holmes, 34, filed for divorce from her husband of five years. Said a source: “Tom had no idea. He was blindsided.” Still, Holmes, who sources said was frustrated by Cruise’s schedule and her stalling career, was resolute. Within two weeks the split was finalized, and Holmes moved from L.A. to Manhattan with their daughter Suri, 6. Now, says a pal, Holmes and Cruise, 50, are ” very civil and focused on coparenting.”

HEIDI KLUM & SEAL

The Project Runway host, 39, and singer, 49, said they’d “grown apart” and filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

JENNIE GARTH & PETER FACINELLI

The actress, 40, said the Twilight star, 39, asked for a divorce 11 years after they wed.

VANESSA PARADIS & JOHNNY DEPP

The actor, 49, and singer, 40, spent 14 years together and have two children.

AMY POEHLER & WILL ARNETT

The comedy couple-who have two sons-divorced after nine years.

5 Stars who split & got

BACK TOGETHER

JUSTIN BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ

A breakup and make-up all in November.

ROBERT PATTINSON & KRISTEN STEWART

Two months after she was caught cheating, the two reconciled.

CHRIS BROWN & RIHANNA

Vicious split in 2009; steamy Instagram photos in 2012

BRADLEY COOPER & ZOE SALDANA

They called it quits in March but are now cozier than ever.

KATY PERRY & JOHN MAYER

It wasn’t just a summer fling! Come fall, there was more smooching.