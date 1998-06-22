The Wedding Singers

Who knew? With the prolonged fuss over Titanic, few noticed that The Wedding Singer, starring comedian Adam Sandler, has quietly become one of the highest-grossing movies ($76 million) released this year. Now that matrimonial season is in full swing, PEOPLE decided to spend two typical weekends with one of the New York City area’s busiest wedding bands, Sound of Infinity. With Cookie Gonzalez, 34, and keyboardist Anthony Cardinale, 35, on vocals, guitarist Ralph Mercante, 37, bassist Rob Mercante, 36, trumpeter Bruno DeVuono, 40, drummer Louie Malvasi, 38, keyboardist Joe Biando, 28, and sax man Lou Aiello, 41, the band has provided the fanfare for more than 1,000 newlyweds since it formed 18 years ago in a Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, backyard.

“We genuinely love doing this,” says Cookie, though she admits that it hasn’t been all hearts and flowers. Infinity’s members have seen three celebrants collapse and die, as well as numerous brawls, total blackouts (of power and of brides) and a distraught mother-of-the-groom call in a bomb threat. Oh, and there was the newly minted husband who slipped out between courses to shave his head. “The last couple of years have been pretty calm,” says Anthony, although like nearly all his bandmates, he has been too busy to see The Wedding Singer. For the record, though, he can’t recall a single instance in which Infinity was upstaged by a rappin’ Granny or when any member of the band struck up a romance with a waitress resembling Drew Barrymore. But Infinity did perform for Brooke Shields while she was at Princeton—twice.

APRIL 18, The Plaza Hotel, Manhattan

Christina Berritto and Vincent Catalano spent more than a year planning their dream wedding. Catalano, 38, from Bergen Beach, Brooklyn, knew he wanted the Sound of Infinity wafting past the gilded cherubim in the corners of the rococo Grand Ballroom. He had seen the band at several of his cousins’ weddings and was “in awe” of Anthony’s ability to sound like David Lee Roth. For her part, Berritto, 29, from Howard Beach, Queens, wanted music that was “rowdy and fun.” For the pair of school bus drivers, Infinity filled the bill. “We’re a wedding band, not the Rolling Stones,” says Ralph, who handles the group’s scheduling. “Our job is to slap these people off their seats and get them on the dance floor.”

Infinity is already booked (starting at $4,000 a night) into the year 2000 because they don’t stop—boogie, oogie, oogie—till the job is done. But first they must win the power struggle that inevitably occurs between the maître d’ (who wants diners to be seated) and the wedding singers (who want anything but). While food is being consumed, the band traditionally breaks so that the guests can make conversation, leaving Joe the pianist onstage to serve up such easily digestible fare as “The Girl from Ipanema.” On this night, however, there is a seven-course meal, and Rob is determined to keep the party rocking. “Screw the pasta!” he says. “We’re playing through it.”

Within minutes the dance floor is erupting to the beat of KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight.” “Cookie will not let you just sit there!” says Jennifer Caraccio, 29, the bride’s best friend. Poured into a black Chanel dress that she says “fell off a truck” at considerably below its $2,500 retail value, Cookie looks very unlike the parochial school teacher she once was. A singing, flirting dervish dancing amid the tables, she approaches a middle-aged gent who remains stubbornly seated. “Get up!” she teases, grabbing his hand. “I want you out here!” When that fails, she deposits her 5′ frame in his lap. He’s up and shimmying.

Suddenly, a ballad. “For everyone who married for money and didn’t get any, this one’s for you!” Cookie says with a laugh, and the floor fills up to the chart-topping chords of “How Do I Live,” the Con Air tearjerker that is currently challenging Titanic’s theme as Infinity’s most popular wedding song. The groom’s entranced daughter, Samantha Catalano, 9, borrows Cookie’s mike and solos on the second verse to a cheering crowd. “I was nervous,” Samantha admits back at the kids’ table, but “the words just came.”

At 12:30, as the strains of “Mack the Knife”—Infinity’s trademark finale—still hang in the air, the band members unplug their instruments (roadies do the heavy lifting), and an exhausted Cookie climbs down from her 5” platform shoes. The wedding’s sole long-haired male guest, Berritto’s cousin Louis Vetere, approaches. “From one musician to another,” he says with a tone of solidarity, “you guys kick.”

APRIL 24, The Garden City Hotel, Long Island

The band knew going into this fancy suburban outpost that revving up the 160 guests of administrative assistant Michele Galluzzo, 29, and greeting-card-store owner Jason Rossi, 27, would be no wedding cake walk. “Friday night crowds can be a little tougher to get going,” Louie concedes in the lobby, eyeing guests drifting in from the nearby cocktail hour. Agrees Anthony: “They have to schlep from the office, take a shower and come here. They’re tired.”

They aren’t the only ones. A married father of two, Anthony has come straight from his own day job, as production manager of a Manhattan digital print shop. The others have also already put in a full day’s work: Rob, Ralph and Joe are exterminators, Louie is a plumber, Lou works for the gas company, Bruno installs corporate window treatments, and Cookie oversees a company that manages seven local bands (though not Infinity). With two jobs, they all make comfortable livings—nice cars, nice homes—but they have little time for anything else. Everyone except Ralph and divorcée Cookie is married; all but Joe and Ralph have contributed to the band tally of nine children.

When they started out, the former high school pals “had definite goals. We wanted to record,” Anthony says. Stardom never quite happened, and their young club following shrank with a raised drinking age. So, Rob explains, “we said, why not be the best wedding band that we can be?”

Their work requires a lot of amateur psychology. “This crowd is a little older,” says Anthony, surveying the elegantly clad guests in the lobby. “We’ll open with some soft swing, a little light jazz, feel them out. Then a ballad.” Sure enough, things begin to percolate with Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon.” Cookie, in clingy Vivienne Tarn, coaxes a distinguished-looking man into a steamy merengue—until his wife cuts in, warning, “You’d better take it easy, babe!”

In the blink of an eye, it’s time for “My Heart Will Go On,” known simply as “Titanic.” “We have to do it,” Cookie says, corralling the bride and groom into the spotlight. Unlike the Macarena and the chicken dance, this song never appears on the “five-page lists of what brides don’t want” that musical director Anthony must deal with. “Never give a bride a word processor,” he says later. “We’ve been doing this 18 years. We know what to do. We know a lot of songs.”

APRIL 25, Brooklyn Botanic Garden

It’s half an hour before elementary school teacher Danielle Libretti, 25, and bond trader Robert Fornes, 28, are due to make their entrance into the Palm House, a soaring glass conservatory. Ralph does his sound check to Aero-smith’s “Walk This Way.” Rob, who “hasn’t missed a cocktail hour in 18 years,” checks out the party in progress beside the reflecting pool. Since they’re never sure if they’ll be given dinner later, making an unobtrusive pit stop at the hors d’oeuvre spread, he says, “is like a religion.” And Infinity is nothing if not devout. Louie still sings the praises of “some fish thing with orange sauce” he had at a gig eight years ago. Anthony makes sure to approach each buffet “like I’m going to the electric chair tomorrow.”

At the moment, there are five separate conga lines going full throttle to “Hot Hot Hot.” “Wow!” marvels Cookie, turning from the mayhem to watch one line of revelers conga out the door. She grabs a tambourine and joins them. For this predominantly younger crowd, they decide to “skip the society stuff,” says Anthony, and kick up the rock and roll quotient. But not as far up as Wedding Singer’s period soundtrack of ’80s power pop. “No one’s asking us for ’80s stuff like Duran Duran,” Anthony says. “The ’80s haven’t come back into vogue yet—it’s a 20-year cycle.” Rocker Ralph shifts into 1971’s “Brown Sugar,” as Cookie boogaloos with a tall, gawky guy who is, well, trying. “God, does he ever dance like a white boy!” she says, laughing as she returns to the stage just before Anthony takes the floor with the bride, unfurling for her his full Elvis moves on “Jailhouse Rock.” An hour later, out by the bar, there is one happy newlywed. “This is a fairy tale,” she says, agaze. “Everyone is having the best time. I’d do it again and again and again!”

With luck, she won’t have to. But Sound of Infinity will, next weekend. Once again, they strike up “Mack the Knife.”

APRIL 26, The Princeton Club, Manhattan

Twelve hours and a radical change of venue later, Cookie has abandoned Infinity for the Project, another band with which she performs several nights a week. Alongside guitarist Mark Danti, 36, and keyboardist Mick Lumpp, 38, Cookie is crooning Sade’s “Smooth Operator” at a party following 13-year-old Alexandra Samuel’s bat mitzvah, the Jewish coming-of-age ceremony. Alexandra’s parents, attorney Reuben and public relations exec Janet, have hired the trio to entertain adult guests while Alexandra and her friends gambol around the sundae bar in a room across the hall. “I like the energy and diversity of the things they play,” Janet says, surveying the dance floor where fiftysomething David Getlen is getting down to his first fast dance since knee-replacement surgery two years ago. The song? “I Will Survive.”

And so will Cookie, who copes with more than her two bands and a day job. She has a son, Michael, 9, who is living with her parents in Brooklyn until she finds a new nanny. In March she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus, but says she is successfully “willing it away” homeopathically. “Nothing can shake my tree,” Cookie adds. “Singers are a different breed. You can’t call in sick.” Besides, she was long ago bitten by something stronger. “Once you get the music virus you never lose it. I know I’m not going to be a star,” she says, echoing the resignation expressed by her bandmates. But every night where there’s a woman in white, she declares, “I know I’m destined for greatness.”