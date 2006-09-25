The Top 10 Style Moments of the Year

1 Ashlee Simpson‘s Makeover

She emerged from her sister Jessica’s shadow this year with a glamorous new face that certainly raised her profile!

2 Reese’s “Vintage” Chanel Dress

Reese Witherspoon was told this Golden Globes dress was “vintage” Chanel, but it was only from 2002. Plus, Kirsten Dunst had worn it in ’03.

3 The Angels Reunion

It was the most jaw-dropping moment of the Emmys: In honor of Aaron Spelling, all three original stars of Charlie’s Angels—Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith—took the stage together 30 years after the show’s debut.

4 Keira Knightley‘s Belt Top

Adventuresome fashion is great—but a belt as a blouse? Don’t try this at home.

5 Katie’s Doctored Photo

The CBS photo department digitally shaved a few pounds from new anchor Katie Couric’s publicity picture. Couric preferred the original and quipped, “There’s more of me to love.”

6 Designer Scuffle

Who heard of a fashion designer taking on a rock star? A dispute between Tommy Hilfiger and Axl Rose over the placement of a drink at N.Y.C.’s Plumm club led Hilfiger to launch a physical assault on Rose. At a party three months later, they hugged and made up.

7 Victoria’s Teeny-Tiny Waist

Victoria Beckham revealed she had to have clothes specially tailored to fit her 23″ belt line. That’s about the size of a soccer ball—coincidence?

8 Isaac’s Fondling Faux Pas

At the Golden Globes, E! red carpet interviewer Isaac Mizrahi got a little touchy with Scarlett Johansson. She said the grope was “in poor taste.”

9 Tom’s Long Hair

Hanks’s Da Vinci Code look lasted some two months after the film’s premiere.

10 Julia’s Outfit Rerun

Unlike most movie stars, Roberts boldly brought out a dress she wore in 1999 for a second red carpet run.