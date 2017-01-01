The Sweet Smell of Success Is No Cliche at Harry Finley's Beverly Hills Florist Shop

Getting in the columns is what separates a good florist from a successful one,” drawls Harry Finley, 53, the small-town Arkansas boy who taught Beverly Hills the meaning of flower power. From Hedda Hopper to Joyce Haber to James Bacon, Finley has rated more items than most of the stars he regularly caters to.

Today Finley claims his florist shop off chic Rodeo Drive is the world’s largest (total billings: $3 million). Who, in Hollywood at least, would dispute him—even sub rosa? His average customer spends $35,000 a year, and no rite of passage is celebrated without a bouquet from Fashion Flowers, which Finley and his partner, Fred Gibbon, 42, started in 1958. Every morning telephone orders jangle in from clients like O.J. Simpson, Lucille Ball, John Travolta, Dionne Warwick, Frank Sinatra and former President Ford.

Like any good merchant, Finley keeps cozy tabs on his customers. George Montgomery still sends his ex-wife Dinah Shore pink carnations from Fashion Flowers. Burt Reynolds maintained the tradition. “When he was going with Dinah, he showered her with flowers. Now he’s equally attentive to Sally Field.” Cary Grant’s bouquets cost $50 or more, but the one leading man who apparently does not believe that candy is dandy but flowers save hours is Warren Beatty. “He never sends them,” sniffs Gibbon, “at least not from us.”

Fashion Flowers has encouraged many a budding romance. Finley arranged the first daisies Steve McQueen ever sent Ali MacGraw. “She threw them in the garbage can,” Gibbon recalls. “To this day they still send each other flowers, and it’s always the same thing—a small garbage can filled with daisies.”

Not everyone in Hollywood rates Harry and Fred’s approval. “Barry Manilow called one day,” Harry says, “and told me never to have flowers delivered to him because he didn’t want me or anyone else to know his address or telephone number. Within two hours I had both and delivered a bouquet of gardenias to his home, just to show him I could do it.”

Finley has been a flower freak since his childhood in Texarkana, Ark., when he used to fill a jelly glass with blossoms for his mother. (His father died when Harry was 4.) By 13, he was trimming stalks in a local flower shop after school. In 1956 Harry and his wife, Doris, whom he married during a hitch in the Army, joined forces with Fred, a local boy they met in the Baptist church, and moved to Dallas, then on to Hollywood “to become movie stars.” Until they were discovered, they had to eat, so Harry and Fred went to work for a society florist. A year later (still undiscovered) they opened their own shop. Early Fashion Flowers boosters like Joan Crawford and the Bing Crosby family spread their fame. Smart merchandising also helped. “If we read that Charles Bronson was doing a film at Warners’,” explains Harry, “we would make up a bouquet, present it to Bronson and then remain on the set shaking hands with all the stars and leaving our cards with everyone. It was the closest we ever got to acting.”

After 31 years of marriage and one daughter, Kathy, Harry and Doris were divorced last year. Now he and bachelor Fred are sole residents of his $200,000 Beverly Hills house. The split notwithstanding, sentimentalist Harry is still happiest decorating a Hollywood wedding. He did all three of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s, the original Crosby boys’—”they furnished our store”—Suzanne Pleshette’s to Troy Donahue, Karen Black’s to Kit Carson and Dean Martin’s to Cathy Hawn (which cost $85,000 in flowers alone).

Finley’s all-time favorite was the Liza Minnelli-Jack Haley nuptials ($95,000). “It was fabulous,” he recalls dreamily. “We took over the old Ciro’s for the reception, tiled the floors and had huge palms all over. Everybody was there. It really was a night to remember. Unfortunately, most of the Hollywood weddings I do seem to end in divorce.”