The Princess Bride Turns 20!

HAPPILY EVER AFTER

• WESTLEY



Cary Elwes



The dashing swashbuckler, 45, has a new princess: daughter Dominique, born April 24. She’s not his only fan. “To this day women of all ages still want me to say, ‘As you wish,'” he says.

• BUTTERCUP



Robin Wright Penn



A star of the soap Santa Barbara, she got the part because “no one else had that stunning beauty,” says director Rob Reiner. Now 41, she has kids Hopper, 14, and Dylan, 16, with husband Sean Penn.

CATCHING UP WITH THE CAST



IN MEMORIAM



ANDRE THE GIANT

Working with 7’4″, 500-plus-lb. Andre the Giant was no small feat. “I’ve never seen anybody so big. No horse would hold him, so we had a pulley system where we lowered him from the ceiling onto the horse,” says Reiner of the wrestling star, who played Fezzik. Andre, who died of heart failure in 1993 at age 46, “was such a sweet guy,” adds Reiner. “We miss him.” Well, perhaps not all parts of him. “One day he let rip a wind only a giant could make,” Elwes fondly recalls, “then smiled and said, ‘Oops! Sorry!'”