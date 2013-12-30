The PEOPLE Pinboard

Oliver Jones
December 30, 2013 12:00 PM

Wedding Guest Double-Duty

Several celebs officiated weddings this year, including Ian McKellen, who married off best bud Patrick Stewart. Now this is the X-Men sequel we’ve been waiting for.

On Second Thought

Jamie Dornan replaced Charlie Hunnam as Christian Grey in the 50 Shades movie, a cat replaced the iron in Monopoly, and divisiveness in Washington was replaced by … Oh, who are we kidding.

Will Act for Cash

Celebrities like Kristen Bell and Zach Braff funded movie projects through Kickstarter. It’s the modern equivalent of passing around a collection plate.

Blinded by the Light

Ciara and Kim Kardashian scored flawless, 15-carat engagement rings. Can it really be a trend if only 26 people can afford to continue it?

Cold-Pressed Comfort

It’s become Hollywood hip to forgo food in favor of juiced fruits and veggies. Expect this year’s awards season to be the hangriest ever!

