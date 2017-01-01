The New Army's Romaniks: He's Just GI Joe, but His Lady's a Looey

The old non-volunteer U.S. Army was not exactly a greened machine. Pummeled into every GI in basic training was the lesson: if it moves, salute it; if it doesn’t, paint it; and if it wears skirts, whistle. As late as 1973, female officers like 2d Lt. Joan Romanik could only command other WACs, and then typically in the typing pool rather than, say, the motor pool. But now the reform-conscious, all-volunteer New Army is assigning women to previously male-only outfits and, except for combat duty, is giving them the same jobs as men, including driving trucks and repairing choppers. “The Army is the only place where I can make the same money as a man,” Joan explains. And it’s also the only place where she can order—not ask—her own man to clean the latrine. Joan both outearns and outranks her husband, Sp5c. John Romanik.

Posted together at Fort Dix, N.J., the Romaniks face protocol crises that make Beetle Bailey’s life appear serene. Their biggest problem (except for the threat of transfer that would separate them) is the military’s caste system of socially segregating officers from enlisted men. Joan belongs to the officers’ club, but John, who at 33 is five years older than his wife, has to be registered as her dependent to escort her there. And to avoid discomfiting the brass, he changes into civvies first. The Romaniks have been invited to two spit-and-polish general’s receptions but have turned them down because, as John puts it, “There’s no point in rubbing it in.”

When John bumps into Joan on the post, he snaps off the obligatory salute—though he sometimes avoids it by approaching her from the rear. “I get a lot of guff from the men,” he complains. “Questions like ‘Does she make you stand at attention when she orders you around?’ ” In fact, Joan’s golden bars don’t carry much clout when it comes to KP at home. “Whoever gets to the dishes first does them,” John says. “Well, to tell the truth Joanie always does the floors. I’m not too hep on cleaning floors. I did too many when I was living in the billets.” But when one trainee sauntered past Joan without saluting, she notes, “John called him back and dressed him down.” Though he is not always quite so gung-ho, John is loose enough to call Fort Dix “Fort Dingaling” and cracks that “The Army’s been making the same mistakes for 200 years, so what can you do about it?”

He ought to know, having, like his wife, been to the barracks born. John grew up in Brooklyn, the son of an Air Force career man, and served his first Army hitch in Germany as a 17-year-old high school dropout. He didn’t re-up at the time, but when he found civilian life a “bore” he joined the Green Berets only to break a foot in his initial parachute jump. John also crash-landed in his first marriage attempt about then. It was annulled after a few weeks because “she just wasn’t military-oriented.”

Malloy (Joan’s maiden name) easily passed that muster. She was the consummate Army brat—her dad was a supply sergeant, her mom a mess sergeant. Joan got a B.A. from Tampa’s University of South Florida and aspired to be an art teacher. “But I was young, inexperienced and a girl,” she recalls, and the only job she could find was in a cafeteria. She enlisted in the Army instead. She went to basic training and was introduced to John, miraculously in the same romantic setting where her own parents first met: at a Christmas party in a mess hall at Fort Dix. John outranked her then, and Joan says seriously, “At first I didn’t want to go to Officer’s Candidate School because I thought John might not want to fraternize with an officer.” But he conquered his suspicion of brass in time to attend her commissioning ceremony—in mufti. “We weren’t sure how people would react to an enlisted man pinning the bars on an officer,” Joan explains.

After marrying last year (this time he was in dress uniform, she in traditional civilian white) they went to Dix, where John runs a supply depot and Joan is a public information officer. She has an assistant—an enlisted man. Like the other 35,000 women in the Army (triple the total of four years ago), Joan puts in four hours a week of pushups and sit-ups and once shuffled a mile in combat boots and fatigues in just over 10 minutes.

As far as the Romaniks are concerned, anyone who thinks that Army living is uncomfortable or too “chicken” can tell it to the Marines. In fact, their deal does sound like one of Sergeant Bilko’s fantasies. To be sure, they report to work at 0730 hours, but they knock off at 1630 (4:30 p.m.) and enjoy an hour-and-a-half lunch break at home. They live in a government-supplied two-bedroom ranch house, have free medical care and buy everything else practically wholesale at the PX. The Army picks up three-fourths of the tuition for an accounting course John is taking at night school. (He is bucking for warrant officer.)

Thus the Romaniks live on John’s pay of $592 a month, and are socking all $650 of Joan’s take-home (she grosses $848) straight into the bank. They have already saved enough for Joan to quit the service if she gets pregnant (even though the liberal New Army now allows liberal maternity leaves). “In dollars and cents, the Army’s a helluva lot better than civilian life,” notes John. He himself figures on retiring at 45.