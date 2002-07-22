The Mummy Man

Across

1 Little lies



5 Cowardly Lion portrayer Bert ___



9 “Family viewing” TV rating



12 Daredevil Knievel



13 Nastase of tennis



14 Feel poorly



15 ’00 fantasy-comedy starring 31 Across



17 Alphabetic trio



18 Tom Hanks’s Oscar collection



19 How 007 likes his martinis



21 “___ was saying…”: 2wds.



23 Homer, to Bart



26 Crime investigated in Backdraft



27 Actress Rogers



29 “Mack the Knife” singer Bobby ___



31 The Mummy Returns star (2wds.)



36 Nickel-and-___



37 Bad prize on Let’s Make a Deal



38 Spring month



41 Fast passenger plane (abbr.)



43 Soldier hangout (abbr.)



44 Friends character



46 Shoemaker’s tool



48 Tennis shot



49 ’92 adventure film starring 31 Across (2 wds.)



54 Numero ___



55 Phillippe of Gosford Park



56 Gertz of Twister



57 Soundstage



58 Scuba diver’s need



59 Figurine mineral

Down

1 Washington’s birthday month (abbr.)



2 “___ Got You Under My Skin”



3 ___ for Bonzo



4 Picnic side dish



5 Designer Claiborne



6 Everyone



7 Moves quickly



8 Alicia Witt and David Caruso have it (2 wds.)



9 Bulletin-board accessories



10 The V in VH1



11 Cruella in 102 Dalmatians



16 Evil general in Superman II



20 Desilu cofounder



21 Embassy head (abbr.)



22 McCartney’s title



24 Eve’s partner



25 Brokedown Palace star Claire ___



28 Like many low-budget films



30 Rural post offices (abbr.)



32 Scott Adams comic strip



33 Blues Brothers hit (2 wds.)



34 Naval rank (abbr.)



35 Citizen Kane studio



38 Very high grade



39 Call up



40 Lost in Space character



42 See 52 Down



45 Irish pop singer



47 Barney Miller character



50 You ___ Count on Me



51 Publicity, so to speak



52 With 42 Down, The Joy Luck Club author



53 Veto