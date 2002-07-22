The Mummy Man

Across
1 Little lies
5 Cowardly Lion portrayer Bert ___
9 “Family viewing” TV rating
12 Daredevil Knievel
13 Nastase of tennis
14 Feel poorly
15 ’00 fantasy-comedy starring 31 Across
17 Alphabetic trio
18 Tom Hanks’s Oscar collection
19 How 007 likes his martinis
21 “___ was saying…”: 2wds.
23 Homer, to Bart
26 Crime investigated in Backdraft
27 Actress Rogers
29 “Mack the Knife” singer Bobby ___
31 The Mummy Returns star (2wds.)
36 Nickel-and-___
37 Bad prize on Let’s Make a Deal
38 Spring month
41 Fast passenger plane (abbr.)
43 Soldier hangout (abbr.)
44 Friends character
46 Shoemaker’s tool
48 Tennis shot
49 ’92 adventure film starring 31 Across (2 wds.)
54 Numero ___
55 Phillippe of Gosford Park
56 Gertz of Twister
57 Soundstage
58 Scuba diver’s need
59 Figurine mineral
Down
1 Washington’s birthday month (abbr.)
2 “___ Got You Under My Skin”
3 ___ for Bonzo
4 Picnic side dish
5 Designer Claiborne
6 Everyone
7 Moves quickly
8 Alicia Witt and David Caruso have it (2 wds.)
9 Bulletin-board accessories
10 The V in VH1
11 Cruella in 102 Dalmatians
16 Evil general in Superman II
20 Desilu cofounder
21 Embassy head (abbr.)
22 McCartney’s title
24 Eve’s partner
25 Brokedown Palace star Claire ___
28 Like many low-budget films
30 Rural post offices (abbr.)
32 Scott Adams comic strip
33 Blues Brothers hit (2 wds.)
34 Naval rank (abbr.)
35 Citizen Kane studio
38 Very high grade
39 Call up
40 Lost in Space character
42 See 52 Down
45 Irish pop singer
47 Barney Miller character
50 You ___ Count on Me
51 Publicity, so to speak
52 With 42 Down, The Joy Luck Club author
53 Veto