The Mummy Man

Stanley Newman
July 22, 2002 12:00 PM

Across

1 Little lies

5 Cowardly Lion portrayer Bert ___

9 “Family viewing” TV rating

12 Daredevil Knievel

13 Nastase of tennis

14 Feel poorly

15 ’00 fantasy-comedy starring 31 Across

17 Alphabetic trio

18 Tom Hanks’s Oscar collection

19 How 007 likes his martinis

21 “___ was saying…”: 2wds.

23 Homer, to Bart

26 Crime investigated in Backdraft

27 Actress Rogers

29 “Mack the Knife” singer Bobby ___

31 The Mummy Returns star (2wds.)

36 Nickel-and-___

37 Bad prize on Let’s Make a Deal

38 Spring month

41 Fast passenger plane (abbr.)

43 Soldier hangout (abbr.)

44 Friends character

46 Shoemaker’s tool

48 Tennis shot

49 ’92 adventure film starring 31 Across (2 wds.)

54 Numero ___

55 Phillippe of Gosford Park

56 Gertz of Twister

57 Soundstage

58 Scuba diver’s need

59 Figurine mineral

Down

1 Washington’s birthday month (abbr.)

2 “___ Got You Under My Skin”

3 ___ for Bonzo

4 Picnic side dish

5 Designer Claiborne

6 Everyone

7 Moves quickly

8 Alicia Witt and David Caruso have it (2 wds.)

9 Bulletin-board accessories

10 The V in VH1

11 Cruella in 102 Dalmatians

16 Evil general in Superman II

20 Desilu cofounder

21 Embassy head (abbr.)

22 McCartney’s title

24 Eve’s partner

25 Brokedown Palace star Claire ___

28 Like many low-budget films

30 Rural post offices (abbr.)

32 Scott Adams comic strip

33 Blues Brothers hit (2 wds.)

34 Naval rank (abbr.)

35 Citizen Kane studio

38 Very high grade

39 Call up

40 Lost in Space character

42 See 52 Down

45 Irish pop singer

47 Barney Miller character

50 You ___ Count on Me

51 Publicity, so to speak

52 With 42 Down, The Joy Luck Club author

53 Veto

