The Insider

Having assumed leadership of the free world in last year’s hit thriller Air Force One, Harrison Ford should be flying high these days. In fact the actor recently purchased a helicopter to complement the three planes he already owns. Ford, who has been flying for about three years, is now in Texas taking helicopter lessons. Coincidentally, he plays a rough-and-ready pilot in his next film 6 Days, 7 Nights, a romantic comedy due in July which costars Anne Heche and David Schwimmer. Since 7 Nights has already finished filming, Ford should have plenty of time to play with his latest toy before he begins working on his next project, the Sydney Pollack-directed Random Hearts, a drama, in September….

Danger, Will Robinson fans! Unlike most of the cast in the popular Lost in Space TV series, which ran from 1965 to 1968, Billy Mumy will not be making a cameo in the $70 million film version opening April 3. I hear he wanted a larger role—like Matt LeBlanc’s part as the ship’s pilot Maj. Don West—than the one filmmakers offered him as a mere space fighter pilot. But Mumy’s manager, Susan Dietz, claims that a variety of factors blocked his appearance, including the shooting schedule on his current show, Babylon 5. But Space stalwarts June Lockhart, Mark Goddard, Marta Kristen and Angela Cartwright, who played the mom, the major, Judy and Penny Robinson, respectively, will be on board, as will their faithful robot. Prof. John Robinson, played by Guy Williams, died of a heart attack in 1989, while Jonathan Harris took a pass on the film because he was not asked to reprise his role as the creepy saboteur Dr. Zachary Smith….

Perhaps because The Postman landed in the dead letter bin, nobody really noticed that the movie’s star, Kevin Costner, joined gospel-turned-pop singer Amy Grant in a duet of the Lovin’ Spoonful’s “You Didn’t Have to Be So Nice” that can be heard over the closing credits. A source close to the actor tells me that Costner loves to sing and is a huge fan of Grant’s. I’m also told he was in a band in the mid-’80s that released an album in Japan. Still, says the source, “he’s not about to quit his day job and start touring or anything.”…

Two weeks after her ex-boyfriend Woody Allen married her oldest daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, on Dec. 23 in Venice, Mia Farrow took seven of her children to a ceremony at Ellis Island in the waters just off Manhattan to see 42 immigrants from 25 different nations become naturalized United States citizens. “I really wanted my kids to see the process, because with them—since they were children—we just did it through the mail,” Farrow says, referring to the fact that seven of her 14 children were adopted from overseas. “I also wanted to show them the Statue of Liberty. It was magic for them. And I’d never been there either, so it was a wonderful day.”

Mitchell Fink is on vacation