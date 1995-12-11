The Insider

UNION BUSTER

Could Whoopi Goldberg’s one-year marriage to Hollywood union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg be on the rocks? Things evidently have gotten so strained that the couple barely exchanged even pleasantries at such large events as Goldberg’s recent surprise birthday party and Comic Relief VII. One source jokingly referred to the two events as “the start of the Trachtenberg Family Farewell Tour.” Goldberg has repeatedly declined to comment on any aspects of her personal life. She has been seen, however, getting very affectionate with actor Frank Langella, her costar in the movie Eddie, due next summer. Langella’s wife of 18 years, I hasten to mention, filed for divorce last month….

By now everyone knows that Frank Sinatra’s 80th-birthday tribute, taped in Los Angeles Nov. 19 for airing on ABC Dec. 14, included performances by a host of superstar artists, including Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen. But two nights before the official festivities, Sinatra and his wife, Barbara, hosted what must have been one of the all-time wouldn’t-you-have-liked-to-be-a-fly-on-that-wall dinners. The guest list, a short one, included Dylan, Springsteen and longtime Sinatra friends Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme. After dessert, the five singers gathered around the piano for impromptu renditions of songs like “It Had to Be You” and “All or Noth-ing at All.” I hear that at one point, Gorme chided Dylan, “Sing louder. I can’t hear you.” Dylan laughed, then dutifully raised his voice….

Attorney Johnnie Cochran may be adding the job of dramatic actor to his ever-expanding resume. Dean Hargrove, executive producer of an as-yet-untitled dramatic TV series in development at Viacom, tells me he has had discussions with O.J.’s lead counsel about starring in the hour-long drama, which will center on a judge and his nephew, a lawyer. If it works out, Cochran would play the judge….

All drivers should be as fortunate as the woman who rear-ended director Steven Spielberg’s Range Rover with her Mercedes recently in the San Fernando Valley. Though she caused Spielberg to crash into the car in front of him, nobody was hurt and according to the woman, Spielberg behaved like a true gentleman. He didn’t bemoan the condition of his car and persuaded all involved to forgo any legal action. Spielberg’s rep confirms the incident, adding that the woman “sent Steven a package of road flares” as a token of her appreciation….

It pays to be patient in Hollywood: 20 years after turning out an original screenplay, Bordello of Blood, writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis (who later became a director and won an Oscar for Forrest Gump) are finally seeing it come to the screen. The horror film, now called Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood, has been adapted to become one in a trio of theatrical releases spun off from the HBO series Tales from the Crypt. Angie Everhart, Sylvester Stallone’s ex-fiancée, stars in the movie, which is due out in February. Gale and Zemeckis will share writing credits with Alan Katz and Gilbert Adler, coproducers of HBO’s Tales….

Finally, Sharon Stone was asked by Caroline Hirsch, owner of Caroline’s Comedy Club in Manhattan, if she had ever considered doing a standup comedy act. To which Stone replied, “Do a standup comedy act? I am a standup comedy act.”