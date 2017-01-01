The Insider

STONE’S THROW

Starting in July, Sharon Stone began denying rumors that her romance with Sliver coproducer Bill Mac-Donald was trouble and insisting they would marry as soon as his annulment from Naomi Baca came through, Well, MacDonald, 37, finally became free in December, but he and Stone, 35, got no closer to the altar.

Now it seems they never will. According to a source, Stone has broken off their 11-month engagement. The source says the actress “dumped Bill” at the end of January “because she couldn’t deal with the fact that nothing much is going on with his career.”

Stone’s publicist would only say, “Sharon is not making any comments on her personal life.”

A VERY GOOD SKATE

Nancy Kerrigan’s star power keeps growing: Not only has she received $500,000 for the TV rights to her story, but she’s also made a package deal for a second network skating special, a children’s book, a video and commercials for and appearances at Disney World and Disneyland.

Nancy will not play herself in the authorized TV movie, which Steve Tisch will produce for ABC, but she will double the actress playing her in the film’s skating scenes. Kerrigan hasn’t ruled out acting entirely—her new deal includes the promise of parts in nonskating Disney projects.

THE SHOE PHONE IS RINGING AGAIN

C.O.N.T.R.O.L. and K.A.O.S. will do battle again next fall when the Fox network tests a new pilot of Gel Smart. The old series, which still airs nightly on Nickelodeon, ended in 1970 after twin sons were born to Maxwell Smart (played by Don Adams) and Agent 99 (Barbara Feldon). The new series will center around one of the twins, who’s now an agent just like his parents. That starring role will go to comedian Andy Dick, 28, whose most recent TV gigs include a costarring role on Fox’s now-defunct The Ben Stiller Show and the recurring role of “Donnie, the CBS page who likes to suck up” on the Late Show with David Letterman.

As for Adams, 67, and Feldon, 54, Fox is still negotiating with them about appearing in the new series.

OL’ BLUE EYES TO THE PODIUM

Has Frank Sinatra softened with the passage of time? When it comes to the Grammy Awards, apparently so. in 1981 after one of his signature show-stoppers, “New York, New York,” was beaten out for record of the year by Christopher Cross’s “Sailing,” Sinatra confided to some of his associates that he would never do anything in connection with the Grammys again.

But now, 13 years later, it seems he has had a change of heart. When the Grammys come to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on March 1, Sinatra will be there to receive a special Grammy Living Legend Award. Who will present the Chairman of the Board with his special trophy? According to the Grammy’s executive producer, Pierre Cossette, the presenter will be none other than Sinatra’s new best buddy Bono.