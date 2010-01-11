The Hot and Healthy Foods for 2010

ACAI BERRIES

What they taste like Slightly bitter, with a hint of chocolate

How to eat them Not by the handful! Packed with antioxidants, these berries (which come from an Amazon palm tree) are best enjoyed as a juice or blended into a smoothie.

• Organic Acai Juice, 32 oz., $19.99; vitaminshoppe.com

TURBINADO SUGAR

Why it’s good for you Although it tastes like regular brown sugar, there are no artificial colors or flavorings, says Top Chef judge Gail Simmons.

How to eat it Its large crystals make this sweetener a good choice when baking.

• Hain Turbinado Sugar, 24 oz., $5.29; wellnessgrocer.com

AGAVE NECTAR

Why it’s good for you Because it can be 25 percent sweeter than table sugar, you can use less of the Mexican cactus extract.

How to eat it Agave is a great substitute for honey or white sugar in your coffee or tea.

• Organic Raw Blue Agave, 11.75 oz., $4.49; westerlynaturalmarket.com

MANGOSTEEN

Where it’s from Southeast Asia

What it tastes like Very sweet, similar to a strawberry or peach

How to eat it The mangosteen’s dark purple rind is cracked open to reveal a soft, opaque fruit, which can be eaten fresh or juiced.

• Naked Juice’s Peach Mangosteen Bliss, 15.2 oz., $3.19; nakedjuice.com for stores

NONI

What it is A tropical fruit from the Pacific Islands, full of vitamin C and fiber

How to eat it Peeled and then juiced.

What it tastes like Growers talk of the fruit’s “smokey coconut” flavor and say its juice blends well with apple or cranberry juice.

• Naturally Noni 2X by AgroLabs, 16 oz. bottles, $13.99; target.com

GOJI BERRIES

What they are Dried Himalayan superfruits with nutrients that boost the immune system

What they taste like Black raisins How to eat them By the handful; for those with a sweet tooth, try coating with chocolate.

• Chocolate Covered Goji Berries, 2 oz., $3.99; wholefoods.com for stores

STEVIA PLANT

What it is This South American herb, used in the Truvia line of sweeteners, is all-natural and has zero calories.

How to eat it One packet of Truvia is equal to 2 teaspoons of granulated sugar.

• Truvia, 4.9 oz., $3.99; truvia.com

PALM SUGAR

What it is Harvested from palm trees, it’s an all-natural sweetener.

How to eat it Sprinkled on top of fruit or blended with cinnamon or vanilla, for when you need a little extra sugar fix.

• Heritage Palm Sugars, 8.5 oz., $8.99, bigtreebali.com for stores

RAMBUTAN

Where it’s from Southeast Asia

What it tastes like Juicy, tangy and sweet

How to eat it Slice this prickly fruit open. Inside is a jelly-like substance (packed with vitamins A and C) that tastes good by itself or mixed in a fruit salad.

• Fresh rambutans, 32 oz., $39.99; exoticfruitmarket.com