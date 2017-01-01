The Carradines Gather Again, This Time in Joy, as David and His Wife, Gail, Produce and Star in 'I Do' II

The bride wore white and the groom wore a tux, but there were no newly-wed jitters when acting scion David Carradine, 52, and his bride and manager, Gail, 39, took their vows at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Hollywood. Having wed in a civil ceremony in Rome two years ago, the Carradines were there not to tie the knot but to cinch it with a bow—a proper religious ceremony. “People would probably call me a romantic,” David said afterward. “But as far as I’m concerned, I’m a realist, because romance is real.”

It was double déjà vu because only two days earlier the Carradine clan had gathered in the same church before the same priest for a different, sadder purpose. They had bid farewell to John Carradine (father of Bruce, David, Keith, Christopher and Robert), the grand old ham who died in Milan at age 82 (PEOPLE, Dec. 12). David and Gail’s long-planned celebration had been postponed but not dampened. “I think the renewal of vows in a very structured environment,” said brother Christopher, 41, “is a passing of Dad’s spirit as patriarch to David.”

“I know absolutely that this is my last wife,” declared the groom, who has been married twice before. Then he added, soberly, “In a way I aped my father in the women I’ve been with. But I really think I’ve seen the light.”