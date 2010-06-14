The Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky: 'I Still Believe in Love'

As filming began on the new season of The Bachelorette in March, Ali Fedotowsky felt like this was finally her time. After her dramatic exit from The Bachelor last season-who can forget Ali choosing her job over Jake Pavelka only to see her tearfully ask him to take her back?-the Massachusetts native was given another chance at reality romance. This time, she would be courting one handsome guy after another and plucking out the wilting suitors at rose ceremonies. “I thought it would be a fairy tale,” says Ali. “At one point I said to my producer, ‘Gosh, there’s going to be no drama on my season.'”

Now, as she sits in a West Hollywood hotel room wearing casual black pants, a white tank and pink baseball cap, Ali says in a dry tone, “The drama definitely came!” During her eight-week quest to find Mr. Right, there were ambulance visits, a contestant’s impromptu tattoo and plenty of tears. But that’s nothing compared to the jaw-dropping revelations now surfacing that a contestant was two-timing Ali, 25, with not one but two girlfriends back home. And, according to a source, another potential mate later reveals that he has lingering feelings for his ex-girlfriend, shattering Ali’s faith in him. “I was hurt this season,” admits Ali, tearing up as she reflects on the rough patches she hit. “It’s still fresh.” While she remains “shocked” by the back-stabbing betrayals of some of her suitors, Ali concedes that “there were so many good guys this season, but of course there’s going to be a couple of rotten ones in the bunch.”

One of the bad seeds is apparently Toronto-based wrestler Justin “Rated R” Rego-who was singled out early on by his fellow contestants as a self-promoting fake. Despite the group’s concerns, Ali continued to give Justin a rose. “I’m a smart cookie. I have my suspicions about people,” Ali says about her dating strategy on the show. “But until they give me a reason to think they are not here for the right reason, I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt.”

Justin never gave Ali a reason to doubt him, but sources tell PEOPLE that his girlfriend Jessica Spillas, 20, caused plenty of cause for concern when she reached out to the show’s producers and revealed that she had been involved with Justin for the past two years. “He told Jessica that if she let him go on the show, he’d marry her when he got back,” says a source close to Jessica, who has since dumped him. (Justin declined to comment for this story.) Two weeks into taping, Jessica realized both she and Ali were getting played. “When it came down to it,” says the source, “she didn’t want another girl getting hurt by Justin.” Recently, a second woman declared she was also dating the wrestler during his time on the show.

While the Justin drama will unfold for viewers, none of this was planned, insists executive producer Mike Fleiss. Each contestant is subjected to background checks, up to four interviews and psychological consultations, but “people lie about the women they have in their life,” says Fleiss. “We interview hundreds of guys. Some things just slip by.”

Other situations pop up out of the blue. Another source claims that Ali is dealt a crushing blow when retail manager Frank Neuschaefer makes a shocking confession: He still has strong feelings for his ex in Chicago. (Frank could not be reached for comment.) “They were pretty serious,” the source told PEOPLE of Frank and his former flame, who reportedly share an onscreen reunion.

Throughout the process, Ali experiences a range of emotions from anger-when she hears about one indiscretion “my blood was boiling,” she says-to anguish. “At my lowest point I questioned if someone could love me. I didn’t think I’d ever feel as bad as I did,” she says. Her worst breakdown came in Tahiti where, after sobbing by herself, “I remember lying in my room, looking at the ceiling and processing everything that had gone on and what I wanted for my life.”

Her conclusion? To go ahead and keep fighting for her happily-ever-after. While she remains coy about whether she met Prince Charming, “I’m happy with everything I learned about myself and the tough decisions I made,” she says. “I bounced back from being hurt, and now I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”