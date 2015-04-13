The Amazing World of Trisha Yearwood

EXCLUSIVE People COUNTRY

Trisha Yearwood glances down at her nails during a recent photo shoot and shrugs. “I didn’t even have time for a manicure,” she says with a sigh. “Oh well!” The star was in Detroit just 48 hours earlier performing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on their blockbuster world tour, and she just clocked a 10-hour day in Nashville shooting commercials for her new furniture line. What she really wants is to change into sweats and call it a night. (She finally gets her chance several hours after dark.) “I would say that in 24 years of touring and making music, this is the busiest I have ever been,” the Grammy winner says a few days later in between back-to-back concerts in Buffalo, N.Y. “Garth always has 10,000 balls in the air, and I used to look at him and go, ‘How does he do it?’ But now I look at myself and go, ‘Well, I’ve kinda got the same thing going on!’ ”

After rounding her 50th birthday last fall, Yearwood has never had more pots sim-mering at one time. Among those currently occupying the front burner: promoting PrizeFighter, her first album in seven years; touring and recording an upcoming Christmas duets album with Brooks; shooting the sixth season of her hit Food Network show Trisha’s Southern Kitchen; her new Trisha Yearwood Home Collection for furniture giant Klaussner; her own cookware line, Precious Metals, and a new cookbook. Just about the only thing on the back burner these days? Time off. “We’re happy we get to be together on tour, but I also need a little time on the couch, with the dogs at my feet, reading a book and Garth on a bulldozer somewhere,” she says with a laugh. “It’s been fast and furious.”

It’s a major shift from her low-key life as a “bonus” soccer mom to Brooks’s three daughters in Oklahoma, where the couple spent most of the past decade focusing on family after Garth retired from touring in 2000. “He said, ‘When our youngest goes to college, if there’s still an audience for us, we’ll think about touring again,’ ” she recalls. “When he said that, our youngest was maybe in fourth grade, and I thought, ‘Man, that’s gonna be forever until she graduates from high school.’ Now she’s a freshman in college!”

Looking back, Yearwood credits her time at home with inspiring the “happy accident” of her second career as a lifestyle mogul. “I was sitting in Oklahoma attending a lot of soccer games, and I was restless,” she says. “I’m still a creative person, and I was trying to find something I could do and still be at home.” Approached by a publisher to write her memoirs, she opted instead to pen a cookbook. “There was no 10-year plan of eventually I’d like to have a cooking show and start my own furniture line,” she says. “The first book was with my mom and sister, and to get all our family recipes in one place was just wonderful. All I try to do is make sure I’m walking through doors that make sense to me.”

As Yearwood’s fans know, she also has an unwavering loyalty to “the average girl who cooks,” as she puts it – even if that means pointing out her less-than-perfect nails or spilling her ingredients on-camera. “America knows you don’t show up in your kitchen in hair and makeup every day,” she says. “We joke about that – ‘Yes, I always look this way in the kitchen! And I never make a mistake!’ Listen, someday I would love to go to culinary school and know what all those guys know. But I think most people cook like I do.”

That includes a mix of healthy recipes, like Garth’s favorite black bean lasagna and a no-guilt chicken salad (see sidebar), along with her signature down-home indulgences. After shedding 30 lbs. in 2013 with a low-fat diet and Zumba fitness routine, she gained 10 lbs. following the couple’s move from Oklahoma to Nashville last fall. “My entire routine was completely turned upside- down,” she admits. “It took me a few months to figure out a new one.” These days she follows the “80/20 rule,” she says, “where 80 percent of the time I try to make healthy choices, and 20 percent of the time I make Crock-Pot macaroni and Saltine Crack [her famous chocolate-covered crackers].” Although being on the road presents added challenges, “I’ve learned that the salad bar is my friend.”

And her “biggest cheerleader?” Garth, of course. “He’s the guy who says, ‘There’s nothing you can’t do.’ One of the things we respect about each other is that we’re both independent,” she says. “He makes more money than I do, but I’m an independent girl and always have been. I want to pull my weight in life and in the relationship.” The way things are going, she’ll soon be pulling lots more – which suits Brooks just fine. Says Yearwood: “He jokes that he’s almost to the point where he can sit by the pool with the other husbands!”