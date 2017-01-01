BIDING HER TIME



Nancy Reagan is just saying no—to speaking engagements, that is—until after she and husband Ron leave the White House. According to an insider: “She’s waiting to cash in her chips. They can’t pay the First Lady, but they can pay Nancy Reagan after Jan. 20. And she is planning to do a lot [of speaking].” Her expected fee: at least $20,000 per speech. So eager is Nancy to leave the D.C. fishbowl that she shipped most of her furniture and pictures to her new house in Bel Air last month. Mrs. Reagan also will be busy writing her memoirs, due at Random House next fall, with ghostwriter William (Iacocca) Novak. “It’s her chance to get even,” says the source.

GUNS N’POSES



Porn queen Traci (Educating Mandy) Lords, 20, who gained fame for having made flesh films when she was only 16, tried doing a legit movie last year, the little seen Not of This Earth. Now, Lords wants to be a singer. With the help of best buddy Slash, the lead guitarist for the super-hot heavy metal band Guns n’ Roses, Lords has recorded a demo tape of rock songs and is shopping it to major labels. How serious are the couple about their romance? According to a spokesperson for Geffen Records (Slash’s record company): “The couple has dated, but Slash dates lots of girls.”

COMING TO TV



Eddie Murphy spent last week doing a guest shot on a one-hour CBS pilot, What’s Alan Watching?, starring Corky (Webster) Nemec, 17. Murphy has a TV production deal with CBS, and this is his company’s first program for the network. Airing Feb. 27, the show features Eddie’s imitations of Mike Tyson and James Brown.

SOUL ON ICE



More on James Brown: The Godfather of Soul, who began serving a six-year sentence in the State Park Correctional Center in State Park, S.C., on Dec. 29 for failing to stop for police in a car chase and trying to run over a cop, is busy writing songs in the pen. Says agent Larry Meyers: “He’s making the best of it. He’s not depressed. He’s gained weight and written three songs in there already.” Brown is eligible for parole in June 1990, but could be released earlier for good behavior.

WHEN EAGLE DARES



While practicing for the Four Hills ski jump competition in Innsbruck, Austria, on Jan. 3, Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards, who placed last in the 1988 Calgary Olympics ski jump competition, soared off a 90-meter ramp only to land on his face and left shoulder with a thud. Eddie suffered a concussion, a fractured collarbone and a damaged kidney. Released from the hospital last week, he’s still negotiating for a $90,000 ski jump stunt from atop Las Vegas’ Golden Nugget Casino and a $450,000 HBO movie.

SMART GUY



Would you believe? Soon you’ll be seeing more of Don Adams than just his McDonald’s commercials. Filming began Jan. 3 for a two-hour Get Smart TV movie with Adams, Barbara Feldon and other original cast members from the NBC (later CBS) spy spoof series that ran from 1965 to 1970. The ABC movie will air late next month. Says Feldon of reteaming with Adams: “As soon as Don pulled out his shoe phone and started talking into it, I felt right at home.”