Call it Beverly Hills flop. As Miami Vice’s Olivia Brown tells it, she breezed into L.A. during the show’s hiatus and was greeted by none other than Eddie Murphy, who’s had his eye on her ever since she played his girlfriend in 1982’s 48 Hours. (Unfortunately for him, she had her eye on a guy at home in Miami.) Anyway, Murphy and Brown went on a date. Then another. Then he took her to the set of Beverly Hills Cop II. He also took her to the private club Helena’s, and nibbled on her neck instead of his food. Just when it looked like he was turning her head, he turned her off by failing to show for their third date, choosing instead to hang out with Sly Stallone. When Olivia called Eddie for an explanation, he grew huffy. She told him that she doesn’t take a backseat to Stallone, or anyone, and made off for greener pastures, with Miami nice guy.

Madonna changes her outfits but seldom tampers with the hue of her bombshell blond locks. So why does her platinum turn to honey-ash in her new video, La Isla Bonita? “It will be easier to maintain on the road,” her spokesperson claims. But the singer’s snipper at the Manhattan salon Bumble & Bumble reports that Madonna‘s shedding more than her Marilyn Monroe image—she’s been experiencing major hair fallout from all that bleach and has no choice but to go darker. “That’s ridiculous,” counters the spokeswoman. “She changes everything but her husband every six months.”

Don Johnson’s being paid more than $1 million for Sweetheart’s Dance, producer Jeff Lurie disclosed in a recent interview. But Lurie also said money isn’t the only reason Johnson is doing the picture, which is shooting now in Vermont. “He wants to shed his Miami Vice image and show his versatility as an actor,” he said. “He plays a conservative guy in a film about honest and small-town living.” What? No Ferraris?

The notorious New Bedford, Mass. rape case in which a woman was attacked in a tavern in 1983 while spectators cheered, has inspired a film. Reckless Endangerment will star Jodie Foster and Kelly (Top Gun) McGillis as the victim and her attorney, respectively. The real victim, Cheryl Araujo, 25, was killed in a car accident last December, leaving behind a husband and two daughters.

Indiana’s thrilling victory in the national collegiate basketball tournament has given a boost to the movie Hoosiers, as well as the best-selling book A Season on the Brink, which focuses on mercurial winning-coach Bob Knight. (Dennis Hopper, who lost out on Best Supporting Actor for Hoosiers, watched the college final on a tiny TV he brought to the Oscars.) Co-producer Carter de Haven says Hoosiers’ box office has been steady, “except around Chicago, where it’s gone up 65 percent.” Meanwhile, the book, by Washington Post sportswriter John Feinstein, is in its 13th printing (420,000 copies) and sales have risen since the victory. That won’t please Knight, who was unhappy with the book and has snubbed Feinstein since its publication. Indiana’s MVC (Most Voluble Coach) can take some solace from a booster in Washington. While honoring the team at the White House on April 3, President Reagan declared that Knight “is my kind of coach.” That’s straight from the Gipper.

When George Hamilton goes on location, the makeup people better have plenty of fair foundation. Hamilton’s deep, dark reputation precedes him. While filming made-for-TV’s Two Fathers a couple of years ago, Hamilton had to parachute from an aircraft. But movies aren’t shot in sequence and Hamilton likes to improve his tan while he works. “When he hit the ground,” one observer noted, “he was darker than when he jumped.” So when George arrived on the set of Poker Alice (co-starring Elizabeth Taylor), which airs May 22 on CBS, he was greeted by producers wielding sun block. It didn’t help.