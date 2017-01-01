Cupid can’t seem to restrain himself these days: Morgan Fairchild has been rendezvousing with Union Gap’s Gary Puckett on his cross-country tour; Helen Reddy’s ex, manager Jeff Wald, is cuddling up with Candy (American Graffiti) Clark. Superskater Dorothy Hamill, 30, has found someone she can talk shop with—Dr. Kenneth Forsythe, 30ish, a sports medicine specialist whom she’ll marry early next year. Hamill, who has finally gotten over ex-hubby Dean Paul Martin, met Forsythe on the tennis courts in Palm Desert, Calif. about 10 months ago. “I used to think my being gone all the time broke Dean and me up; now I think it kept us together longer. Dr. Forsythe and I plan to never travel separately,” says Hamill, who will soon, no doubt, be on a first-name basis with her intended. On the other side of the Atlantic, touring folk-rocker Jackson Browne and Daryl (Splash) Hannah were handholding all over Italy, visiting museums, art galleries and boutiques. “We are two absolutely normal people,” the couple kept telling reporters, as if anybody thought differently.

Now for the also-rans. For aficionados of the ill-fated Rob Lowe/Princess Stephanie romance, the biggest guessing game in L.A. is how did Stephanie dump Lowe. Did she tell him she was going out for cigarettes and never come back, as some say? Or did she ditch him on the dance floor? Did she send a chauffeur to the Westwood Marquis hotel to pick up her clothes? A Lowe blow, in any case. As cupid would have it, Stephanie is returning to L.A. after the holidays to be with new love, Mario Oliver, a night club owner. Meanwhile Rob is back with Melissa Gilbert, who temporarily found a new Idol in Billy.

Freud might have called this method-acting madness. To better understand the motivations of the psychotic, would-be murderer he plays in his new movie, Honeymoon, John (Missing) Shea took himself to a New York shrink. “Sometimes we just talked about why such a person would do what he did,” said Shea, who footed the $1,000 bill. “But mostly I would arrive in character and have a session just as if I were this man. Fortunately, I never left in character.”

The Beverly Hills beat looks better all the time to officer Gilbert Hill. He was recruited right out of a Detroit police station to play an inspector in Beverly Hills Cop, and now he’s at it again, shooting Beverly Hills Cop II in L.A. Back home, however, Hill seems to be on the proverbial slippery slope. He’s been demoted from the Detroit Police Department’s major-crimes division to the traffic unit. (The Detroit PD is calling it a “lateral move.”) Hill says he won’t discuss the transfer, but when asked if he’d like a full-time acting career, he said, “Yes, yes, a thousand times yes!”

The dress-for-succession look in Manila these days means T-shirts that read “Malapit Na,” or “It’s near.” Supposedly designed by Juan Ponce Enrile, the provocative Minister of Defense, the motto is said to be a code phrase for a military coup.

After Santa Cruz, Calif. suffered a mid-1970s crime spree, one of the local district attorneys called the town the “murder capital of the world.” Predictably the city fathers don’t appreciate that handle. In fact, director Joel (St. Elmo’s Fire) Schumacher said officials practically threatened to run him out of town if he identified Santa Cruz as the location of his quirky, vampire-ridden new film, Lost Boys, starring Jami (Quicksilver) Gertz. In a statement that won’t win him any Jaycee awards, Schumacher said, “If you were a teenage vampire, you’d head for Santa Cruz. It’s filled with runaways and missing kids. And three of the most notorious mass murderers in America lived within a five-mile radius. But we were only allowed to shoot the film there if we changed the name of the town.” So when the movie opens, keep your eyes open for a nasty little town called Santa Carla.