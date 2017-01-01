Table of Contents

4 Mail
10 Lookout
Former geisha Liza Crihfield
Chess champ Mark Diesen
16 Up Front
Jerry Lewis’ cherished Broadway show is pulled out from under him
Larry Schiller peddles Gary Gilmore and other properties
Ex-Alabama Gov. Jim Folsom copes with blindness
CIA “defector” Philip Agee faces the royal boot
32 Arts
Kitty Carlisle’s new role is patroness of the arts
39 In Trouble
Author Bob Massie beats an $856,750 writer’s cramp
40 On the Move
Hank Ketcham, father of Dennis the Menace, heads home
44 In His Own Words
Bank of America President Tom Clausen wants business to come clean
52 Over the Tube
Richard Anderson—the brain behind Lee Majors & Lindsay Wagner
54 Host
Lorna Sass whips up medieval delicacies worthy of the Round Table
58 Star Tracks
Charlton Heston swings
S.I. Hayakawa taps
Bobby Riggs dogs it
Jeanne Moreau to wed
Donna McKechnie grounded
62 Couples
Who’s afraid of George C. Scott? Everyone but Trish Van Devere
68 People Puzzle
71 Sequel
The Tylers are freed from their eight-month Ethiopian captivity
72 Jocks
Three tobogganers discover what goes up must come down
74 Bio
Gilbert Trigano’s Club Meds are naked proof that enjoyment is everything
81 Out Of the Pages
Wonder Woman fan Maxine Hong Kingston creates her own heroines
85 Teacher
Jimmy Carter honors his late schoolmarm Julia Coleman
89 For a Song
George Clinton—the divider and conqueror of funk
92 Chatter