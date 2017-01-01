Table of Contents

People Staff
February 07, 1977 12:00 PM

4 Mail

10 Lookout

Former geisha Liza Crihfield

Chess champ Mark Diesen

16 Up Front

Jerry Lewis’ cherished Broadway show is pulled out from under him

Larry Schiller peddles Gary Gilmore and other properties

Ex-Alabama Gov. Jim Folsom copes with blindness

CIA “defector” Philip Agee faces the royal boot

32 Arts

Kitty Carlisle’s new role is patroness of the arts

39 In Trouble

Author Bob Massie beats an $856,750 writer’s cramp

40 On the Move

Hank Ketcham, father of Dennis the Menace, heads home

44 In His Own Words

Bank of America President Tom Clausen wants business to come clean

52 Over the Tube

Richard Anderson—the brain behind Lee Majors & Lindsay Wagner

54 Host

Lorna Sass whips up medieval delicacies worthy of the Round Table

58 Star Tracks

Charlton Heston swings

S.I. Hayakawa taps

Bobby Riggs dogs it

Jeanne Moreau to wed

Donna McKechnie grounded

62 Couples

Who’s afraid of George C. Scott? Everyone but Trish Van Devere

68 People Puzzle

71 Sequel

The Tylers are freed from their eight-month Ethiopian captivity

72 Jocks

Three tobogganers discover what goes up must come down

74 Bio

Gilbert Trigano’s Club Meds are naked proof that enjoyment is everything

81 Out Of the Pages

Wonder Woman fan Maxine Hong Kingston creates her own heroines

85 Teacher

Jimmy Carter honors his late schoolmarm Julia Coleman

89 For a Song

George Clinton—the divider and conqueror of funk

92 Chatter

