Table of Contents

25 SCOOP
Vanessa Hudgens’s X-rated pics . . . Kim Porter’s kiss-off to Diddy . . . Maddox goes to school . . . Plus: Did Jessica Simpson get a nose job?
Best & Worst Dressed 2007
94 BEST DRESSES
The floor-length stunners and flirty short numbers that dazzled on the red carpet
100 THE 10 BEST DRESSED
Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz and Katie Holmes top the charts
152 STYLISH AT EVERY AGE
Hollywood stars from their 20s through their 50s show off their ageless style
182 WHERE DID THEY GO WRONG?
Sporting everything from a crystal pacifier to an oversize muumuu, these celebs took fashion to new lows
202 SHOCKING STYLE MOMENTS
The good, bad and sometimes embarrassing in 2007
80 Four months after their daughter Madeleine went missing, her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, are named suspects
88 A disastrous performance at the VMA Awards dashes comeback hopes for Britney Spears
206 Country singer Joe Nichols weds in Savannah
212 HEROES AMONG US Christine Hartline helps battered women get to safety—by finding homes for their pets
215 James Blunt answers your questions about his Hollywood hangouts and what you don’t know about “You’re Beautiful”
219 Legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti brought opera to stage—and stadiums
222 Dancing with the Stars alum Sara Evans’s divorce takes a nasty turn
225 By skipping their insulin shots, women with type 1 diabetes are dangerously trying to drop pounds
230 HEROES AMONG US
Cole Miller helps Iraqi children injured in the war get medical care in the U.S.
234 BODYWATCH
Pregnant celebs reveal their food cravings
236 Tawny Cypress—star of the FOX drama K-Ville—talks about reuniting with her once-estranged dad, a Hurricane Katrina victim
238 Law & Order’s Fred Thompson launches his campaign for President
ON THE COVER
