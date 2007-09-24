Table of Contents

25 SCOOP



Vanessa Hudgens’s X-rated pics . . . Kim Porter’s kiss-off to Diddy . . . Maddox goes to school . . . Plus: Did Jessica Simpson get a nose job?

Best & Worst Dressed 2007

94 BEST DRESSES



The floor-length stunners and flirty short numbers that dazzled on the red carpet

100 THE 10 BEST DRESSED



Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz and Katie Holmes top the charts

152 STYLISH AT EVERY AGE



Hollywood stars from their 20s through their 50s show off their ageless style

182 WHERE DID THEY GO WRONG?



Sporting everything from a crystal pacifier to an oversize muumuu, these celebs took fashion to new lows

202 SHOCKING STYLE MOMENTS



The good, bad and sometimes embarrassing in 2007

80 Four months after their daughter Madeleine went missing, her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, are named suspects

88 A disastrous performance at the VMA Awards dashes comeback hopes for Britney Spears

206 Country singer Joe Nichols weds in Savannah

212 HEROES AMONG US Christine Hartline helps battered women get to safety—by finding homes for their pets

215 James Blunt answers your questions about his Hollywood hangouts and what you don’t know about “You’re Beautiful”

219 Legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti brought opera to stage—and stadiums

222 Dancing with the Stars alum Sara Evans’s divorce takes a nasty turn

225 By skipping their insulin shots, women with type 1 diabetes are dangerously trying to drop pounds

230 HEROES AMONG US



Cole Miller helps Iraqi children injured in the war get medical care in the U.S.

234 BODYWATCH



Pregnant celebs reveal their food cravings

236 Tawny Cypress—star of the FOX drama K-Ville—talks about reuniting with her once-estranged dad, a Hurricane Katrina victim

238 Law & Order’s Fred Thompson launches his campaign for President

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

MAILBAG 8



PEOPLE.COM 10



STAR TRACKS 12



SCOOP 25



REVIEWS 49



INSIDER 79



PUZZLER 208



PASSAGES 229



CHATTER 242

ON THE COVER



Photograph by Everton/AP. Insets: (McCanns) Barm/Fame; (Hudgens) John Barrett/Globe; (Barrymore) Kristin Callahan/Ace Pictures. Front Flap (from left): Jim Smeal/Beimages; Brian Zak/Gamma; Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty. Back Cover (from left): Rachel Kelly/Photo Image Press; Dimitrios Kambouris/Wireimage; Maxppp/Landov; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo; Nick Sadler/Startraks; Dan Herrick/KPA/Zuma; James Higgins/Splash News