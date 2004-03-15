Table of Contents

People Staff
March 15, 2004 12:00 PM

132 Finale

Average Joe’s Larissa Meek finds out love ain’t so pretty

134 Tube

Bachelorette Meredith Phillips gives Ian her final rose—and gets a ring

136 Mystery

A wrestling injury leaves John Prigg with amnesia

139 Entrepreneurs

Weary of catching her student’s sniffles, teacher Victoria Knight-McDowell concocts a cold remedy

143 Crime

Cops collar phony doc Dean Faiello in Costa Rica after a woman is found dead

146 Happy

Bailey the bison has free range in Jim and Linda Sautner’s home

149 Wedding

Rosie O’Donnell ties the knot with her partner, Kelli

150 Trouble

As the woes of mega-millionaire Jack Whittaker show, winning the lottery isn’t always a ticket to joy

MAILBAG 4

PE0PLE.COM 6

STAR TRACKS 10

SCOOP 21

PICKS & PANS 31

FLASHBACK 48

INSIDER 51

PASSAGES 131

PUZZLER 141

CHATTER 156

52 THE OSCARS

Everything you want to know about the awards—and you don’t even have to ask

52 FASHION

67 DIARY

79 SAY CHEESE

87 JEWELS

93 MYSTERIES

101 RED CARPET WIDOW

107 REPLACEMENTS

109 PARTIES

119 INSIDER

128 POLL

