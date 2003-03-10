Table of Contents

52 UP FRONT
Daring fashions and parties aplenty turn the Grammy Awards into a wild weekend
58 Will Bachelorette Trista Rehn and fiancé Ryan Sutter beat the TV romance jinx?
60 Survivors recall the horror of the Rhode Island club fire
68 Oh, Baby!
Kelly Ripa goes Live! with details of the birth of son Joaquin
71 Screen
Luke Wilson stays lucky in love and leaps to the head of the class in Old School
76 Split
Champion cyclist Lance Armstrong and wife Kristin take separate roads
79 Trouble
MacKenzie Isackson and other alleged rape victims take the U.S. Air Force Academy to task
83 Stage
Margaret Cho laughs off her demons with a new comedy tour
88 COVER
Using a surrogate mother, TV host Joan Lunden prepares for a second round of kids—-this time twins—-at 52
97 Tube
Looking for Mr. or Ms. Right, the singles on Married by America let viewers pick for them
100 Controversy
Eighth grader Andrea Wright fights to wear Confederate-flag T-shirts to school
103 Sequel
Martin Andrews wants the man who raped him when he was young kept off the streets
105 Kin
Ben Taylor sounds familiar, thanks to parents Carly Simon and James Taylor
131 Book Bonus
PEOPLE’S Steven Cojocaru takes a walk on the wild side of the red carpet
137 Body
Gastric-bypass surgery can save lives—-but may also have deadly consequences
142 Crime
James Kovach discovered a stunning new orchid on a trip to Peru. Now he says his life is in ruins
144 Scene
Nicole Kidman and (a very pregnant) Catherine Zeta-Jones take top honors in London at the British Oscars, the BAFTAs
