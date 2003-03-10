Table of Contents

People Staff
March 10, 2003 12:00 PM

52 UP FRONT

Daring fashions and parties aplenty turn the Grammy Awards into a wild weekend

58 Will Bachelorette Trista Rehn and fiancé Ryan Sutter beat the TV romance jinx?

60 Survivors recall the horror of the Rhode Island club fire

68 Oh, Baby!

Kelly Ripa goes Live! with details of the birth of son Joaquin

71 Screen

Luke Wilson stays lucky in love and leaps to the head of the class in Old School

76 Split

Champion cyclist Lance Armstrong and wife Kristin take separate roads

79 Trouble

MacKenzie Isackson and other alleged rape victims take the U.S. Air Force Academy to task

83 Stage

Margaret Cho laughs off her demons with a new comedy tour

88 COVER

Using a surrogate mother, TV host Joan Lunden prepares for a second round of kids—-this time twins—-at 52

97 Tube

Looking for Mr. or Ms. Right, the singles on Married by America let viewers pick for them

100 Controversy

Eighth grader Andrea Wright fights to wear Confederate-flag T-shirts to school

103 Sequel

Martin Andrews wants the man who raped him when he was young kept off the streets

105 Kin

Ben Taylor sounds familiar, thanks to parents Carly Simon and James Taylor

131 Book Bonus

PEOPLE’S Steven Cojocaru takes a walk on the wild side of the red carpet

137 Body

Gastric-bypass surgery can save lives—-but may also have deadly consequences

142 Crime

James Kovach discovered a stunning new orchid on a trip to Peru. Now he says his life is in ruins

144 Scene

Nicole Kidman and (a very pregnant) Catherine Zeta-Jones take top honors in London at the British Oscars, the BAFTAs

MAILBAG 4

ONLINE 6

STAR TRACKS 8

SCOOP 17

PICKS & PANS 31

INSIDER 51

PASSAGES 87

STYLE WATCH 109

PUZZLER 114

CHATTER 146

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now