Table of Contents

58 UP FRONT
Scientists scoff as an eccentric Canadian sect lays claim to cloning the first human
62 Shaquille O’Neal scores with private Beverly Hills nuptials
64 Police suspect foul play in the death of Dr. Laura Schlessinger’s mother
66 Princes William and Harry weather a new round of rumors about their mother
71 Oh, Baby!
Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon gets maternal
73 Tribute
Photographer Herb Ritts turned stars into icons
77 Tube
Escaping the post-NYPD Blue blues, David Caruso rises again in CSI: Miami
81 In the Spotlight
Bachelorette Trista Rehn is queen bee to a male hive
87 Mystery
Eight months pregnant, former California teacher Laci Peterson vanishes on Christmas Eve
90 Screen
In Maid in Manhattan, Marissa Matrone helps dreams come true for J.Lo—and herself
93 Stage
Maestro Baz (Moulin Rouge) Luhrmann gives new oomph to opera with La Bohème
97 Sequel
A new film recounts the bizarre life of Gong Show host Chuck Barris
102 COVER
Want to lose weight? Eight winners explain how they cut their size in half
115 Environment
Bottled water is draining us dry, says activist Terri Wolfe
118 Song
Ja Rule rises from drugs to movie star
121 Introducing
Kristoffer Polaha dares to play JFK Jr.
125 Update
Scott Hamilton, Katarina Witt and other skaters find off-rink romance
133 To the Top
Becker’s Nancy Travis locks lips with old costar Ted Danson
145 Book Bonus
Mariel Hemingway tells how she set about Finding My Balance
153 Teachers
Tim Lefens teaches art to the disabled
156 Gallery
Celebs toast things that go “wa-ah!” in the night
MAILBAG 4
ONLINE 6
STAR TRACKS 8
SCOOP 17
PICKS & PANS 29
INSIDER 57
PASSAGES 101
STYLE WATCH 137
PUZZLER 142
CHATTER 160