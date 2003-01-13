Table of Contents

58 UP FRONT



Scientists scoff as an eccentric Canadian sect lays claim to cloning the first human

62 Shaquille O’Neal scores with private Beverly Hills nuptials

64 Police suspect foul play in the death of Dr. Laura Schlessinger’s mother

66 Princes William and Harry weather a new round of rumors about their mother

71 Oh, Baby!



Sex and the City‘s Cynthia Nixon gets maternal

73 Tribute



Photographer Herb Ritts turned stars into icons

77 Tube



Escaping the post-NYPD Blue blues, David Caruso rises again in CSI: Miami

81 In the Spotlight



Bachelorette Trista Rehn is queen bee to a male hive

87 Mystery



Eight months pregnant, former California teacher Laci Peterson vanishes on Christmas Eve

90 Screen



In Maid in Manhattan, Marissa Matrone helps dreams come true for J.Lo—and herself

93 Stage



Maestro Baz (Moulin Rouge) Luhrmann gives new oomph to opera with La Bohème

97 Sequel



A new film recounts the bizarre life of Gong Show host Chuck Barris

102 COVER



Want to lose weight? Eight winners explain how they cut their size in half

115 Environment



Bottled water is draining us dry, says activist Terri Wolfe

118 Song



Ja Rule rises from drugs to movie star

121 Introducing



Kristoffer Polaha dares to play JFK Jr.

125 Update



Scott Hamilton, Katarina Witt and other skaters find off-rink romance

133 To the Top



Becker’s Nancy Travis locks lips with old costar Ted Danson

145 Book Bonus



Mariel Hemingway tells how she set about Finding My Balance

153 Teachers



Tim Lefens teaches art to the disabled

156 Gallery



Celebs toast things that go “wa-ah!” in the night

MAILBAG 4



ONLINE 6



STAR TRACKS 8



SCOOP 17



PICKS & PANS 29



INSIDER 57



PASSAGES 101



STYLE WATCH 137



PUZZLER 142



CHATTER 160