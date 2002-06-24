Table of Contents

People Staff
June 24, 2002 12:00 PM

44 Cover

Paul McCartney and Heather Mills wed at an Irish castle, surrounded by friends, family and thousands of flowers

50 Up Front

Volunteers comb Salt Lake City for Elizabeth Smart, 14, after she is kidnapped from her bedroom

52 Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and others come out to play at a carnival for pediatric AIDS

54 Authorities say U.S. citizen Jose Padilla planned to detonate an al-Qaeda dirty bomb

136 Split

After nine months of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and dancer-choreographer Cris Judd says, “Enough”

149 Parenting

He’s Michelle Pfeiffer’s pediatrician, but Dr. Harvey Karp wants to give ordinary parents his secret for lulling crying newborns

153 Verdict

Twenty-seven years later, a Connecticut jury finds Michael Skakel guilty of killing Martha Moxley

159 Obituary

John Gotti became the don of dons, then played a key role in crippling the Mob

164 Royals

With the Queen Mum’s residences up for grabs, Princes Charles and Andrew get ready for spiffier digs

6 Mailbag

8 Online

10 Star Tracks

18 Scoop

25 Picks & Pans

43 Insider

135 Passages

143 Style Watch

156 Puzzler

166 Chatter

THE TOP 50 BACHELORS

57 INTRODUCTION

58 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

Suddenly single and taking a break from ‘N Sync, Justin talks about love, liberty and life after Britney—and shares his views on relationships

64 THE BACHELORS

Good men aren’t all that hard to find. Here are 50 whose ranks include Hollywood’s hottest actors, pop stars, Olympic athletes and more

