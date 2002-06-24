Table of Contents

44 Cover



Paul McCartney and Heather Mills wed at an Irish castle, surrounded by friends, family and thousands of flowers

50 Up Front



Volunteers comb Salt Lake City for Elizabeth Smart, 14, after she is kidnapped from her bedroom

52 Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and others come out to play at a carnival for pediatric AIDS

54 Authorities say U.S. citizen Jose Padilla planned to detonate an al-Qaeda dirty bomb

136 Split



After nine months of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and dancer-choreographer Cris Judd says, “Enough”

149 Parenting



He’s Michelle Pfeiffer’s pediatrician, but Dr. Harvey Karp wants to give ordinary parents his secret for lulling crying newborns

153 Verdict



Twenty-seven years later, a Connecticut jury finds Michael Skakel guilty of killing Martha Moxley

159 Obituary



John Gotti became the don of dons, then played a key role in crippling the Mob

164 Royals



With the Queen Mum’s residences up for grabs, Princes Charles and Andrew get ready for spiffier digs

6 Mailbag



8 Online



10 Star Tracks



18 Scoop



25 Picks & Pans



43 Insider



135 Passages



143 Style Watch



156 Puzzler



166 Chatter

THE TOP 50 BACHELORS

57 INTRODUCTION

58 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE



Suddenly single and taking a break from ‘N Sync, Justin talks about love, liberty and life after Britney—and shares his views on relationships

64 THE BACHELORS



Good men aren’t all that hard to find. Here are 50 whose ranks include Hollywood’s hottest actors, pop stars, Olympic athletes and more