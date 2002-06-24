Table of Contents

44 Cover
Paul McCartney and Heather Mills wed at an Irish castle, surrounded by friends, family and thousands of flowers
50 Up Front
Volunteers comb Salt Lake City for Elizabeth Smart, 14, after she is kidnapped from her bedroom
52 Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and others come out to play at a carnival for pediatric AIDS
54 Authorities say U.S. citizen Jose Padilla planned to detonate an al-Qaeda dirty bomb
136 Split
After nine months of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and dancer-choreographer Cris Judd says, “Enough”
149 Parenting
He’s Michelle Pfeiffer’s pediatrician, but Dr. Harvey Karp wants to give ordinary parents his secret for lulling crying newborns
153 Verdict
Twenty-seven years later, a Connecticut jury finds Michael Skakel guilty of killing Martha Moxley
159 Obituary
John Gotti became the don of dons, then played a key role in crippling the Mob
164 Royals
With the Queen Mum’s residences up for grabs, Princes Charles and Andrew get ready for spiffier digs
6 Mailbag
8 Online
10 Star Tracks
18 Scoop
25 Picks & Pans
43 Insider
135 Passages
143 Style Watch
156 Puzzler
166 Chatter
THE TOP 50 BACHELORS
57 INTRODUCTION
58 JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
Suddenly single and taking a break from ‘N Sync, Justin talks about love, liberty and life after Britney—and shares his views on relationships
64 THE BACHELORS
Good men aren’t all that hard to find. Here are 50 whose ranks include Hollywood’s hottest actors, pop stars, Olympic athletes and more