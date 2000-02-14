Table of Contents

54 Up Front



Did Elián González’s mother, Elisabet Brotons Rodríguez, risk her life, and his, only because she was blinded by love?

60 England’s Rylstone & District Women’s Institute did the Full Monty to raise money to fight cancer

64 Las Vegas waitress Cynthia Jay pulls down a $35 million slot pot

Family Law’s Kathleen Quinlan trades films for television to spend more time with her family

Prince Ernst August of Hanover, Princess Caroline’s temperamental husband, strikes out in Kenya

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’s announcement of the week: She’s pregnant

A decade after Terri Schiavo first fell into a vegetative state, her family wages war over whether she should live

A forgotten Renaissance painting, seen in a new light by Rev. William Murdoch, nets $1.1 million for a Massachusetts church

With Small Miracles, Yitta Halberstam and Judith Leventhal spin real-life stories into publishing gold

Once as unpopular as the teens they play, Freaks and Geeks’ Samm Levine, John Daley and Martin Starr are tasting revenge of the nerds

Britney Spears, pop’s teen queen, sounds off about her sexy image, her e-mails to Prince William and the rumor she wishes would go away

The chocolate-pudding promotion wasn’t pie in the sky—it was David Phillips’s ticket to a lifetime of frequent flying

In Vermont three gay couples win a landmark court decision and, perhaps, their right to marry

Vying for a berth on the U.S. Olympic team, equestrian Barbara Silverman races the clock—and cancer

Swedish climber Göran Kropp rides his bicycle from his doorstep to the top of the world and back

Her own brushes with racism helped Carmen Ejogo identify with her TV role as presidential paramour Sally Hemings

Oh, the stories Joe Szorentini can tell after 53 years as a doorman at New York City’s fabled Plaza Hotel

Robert Downey Jr. is said to be drug-free in prison, but friends wonder if his newfound sobriety will last

