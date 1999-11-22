Table of Contents

People Staff
November 22, 1999 12:00 PM

72 Up Front

A backstage visit to the set of TV’s smash game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where contestants are in the money—when they’re not in a panic

78 So you think the world has had enough of silly love songs? Think again—sausage king Jimmy Dean is caught up in a controversy over Virginia’s official state anthem

80 Former President George Bush was a patrician presence, but a new book of his letters proves he has plenty of heart and wit

87 Winners

No software whiz, lawyer David Boies learned quickly—and scored big leading the government’s case against Microsoft

90 Ailing

Comedian Madeline Kahn reveals she is suffering from ovarian cancer

93 Kin

Carol Burnett’s daughter Erin Hamilton followed her heart to become a dance-music singing sensation

99 Crusaders

Fearing her son suffered learning disorders because of a bad vaccine, Barbara Loe Fisher alerts others to its potential dangers

103 Style

With Gallic flair and gumption to spare, BCBG’s Max Azria creates a fashion empire beloved by celebs and the masses too

107 Screen

The World Is Not Enough for the inventive Desmond “Q” Llewelyn, who has spent the past 36 years Bonding with 007

108 Heroes

They come from all walks of life, but these everyday heroes have one thing in common: They stuck their necks out to help those in danger

178 Cover

Lifelong bachelor Jerry Seinfeld finally pops the question to girlfriend Jessica Sklar

187 In His Own Words

In The Big Test, author Nicholas Lemann argues that the SAT college entrance exam is neither equal nor fair

191 Split

A custody battle pits family breadwinner Alice Hector against her stay-at-home ex-husband Robert Young

197 Crime

Accused of murder, 13-year-old Nathaniel Abraham is being tried as an adult

202 Controversy

Britons are puzzling over a new twist in the career of author Dick Francis: Did his wife, Mary, cowrite his (dozens of bestsellers?

205 Animal Style

Two star-studded canine couture shows prove fashion has gone to the dogs

209 Where Are They Now?

Sabrina Le Beauf, The Cosby Show’s oldest kid, tabled TV for a career as an interior designer

213 Royals

A descendant of Iranian royalty, Sarah Shahi roots for America as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader

215 Pages

In her half-century in Africa, author Rosamond Carr has known love, adventure and the horrors of civil war in Rwanda. Now she’s serving the children of her adopted land

221 To the Top

Who says soap vixens have to be svelte? Size-20 actress Patrika Darbo is vamping it up in Days of Our Lives

222 Happy

In its first beauty pageant since reunification, Vietnam chooses Saigon model Nguyen Thien Nga as its reigning beauty queen

4 Mailbag

10 Scoop

16 Star Tracks

27 The Way We Were

29 Picks & Pans

71 Insider

175 Style Watch

177 Passages

195 Puzzler

226 Chatter

