Table of Contents

72 Up Front
A backstage visit to the set of TV’s smash game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where contestants are in the money—when they’re not in a panic
78 So you think the world has had enough of silly love songs? Think again—sausage king Jimmy Dean is caught up in a controversy over Virginia’s official state anthem
80 Former President George Bush was a patrician presence, but a new book of his letters proves he has plenty of heart and wit
87 Winners
No software whiz, lawyer David Boies learned quickly—and scored big leading the government’s case against Microsoft
90 Ailing
Comedian Madeline Kahn reveals she is suffering from ovarian cancer
93 Kin
Carol Burnett’s daughter Erin Hamilton followed her heart to become a dance-music singing sensation
99 Crusaders
Fearing her son suffered learning disorders because of a bad vaccine, Barbara Loe Fisher alerts others to its potential dangers
103 Style
With Gallic flair and gumption to spare, BCBG’s Max Azria creates a fashion empire beloved by celebs and the masses too
107 Screen
The World Is Not Enough for the inventive Desmond “Q” Llewelyn, who has spent the past 36 years Bonding with 007
108 Heroes
They come from all walks of life, but these everyday heroes have one thing in common: They stuck their necks out to help those in danger
178 Cover
Lifelong bachelor Jerry Seinfeld finally pops the question to girlfriend Jessica Sklar
187 In His Own Words
In The Big Test, author Nicholas Lemann argues that the SAT college entrance exam is neither equal nor fair
191 Split
A custody battle pits family breadwinner Alice Hector against her stay-at-home ex-husband Robert Young
197 Crime
Accused of murder, 13-year-old Nathaniel Abraham is being tried as an adult
202 Controversy
Britons are puzzling over a new twist in the career of author Dick Francis: Did his wife, Mary, cowrite his (dozens of bestsellers?
205 Animal Style
Two star-studded canine couture shows prove fashion has gone to the dogs
209 Where Are They Now?
Sabrina Le Beauf, The Cosby Show’s oldest kid, tabled TV for a career as an interior designer
213 Royals
A descendant of Iranian royalty, Sarah Shahi roots for America as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader
215 Pages
In her half-century in Africa, author Rosamond Carr has known love, adventure and the horrors of civil war in Rwanda. Now she’s serving the children of her adopted land
221 To the Top
Who says soap vixens have to be svelte? Size-20 actress Patrika Darbo is vamping it up in Days of Our Lives
222 Happy
In its first beauty pageant since reunification, Vietnam chooses Saigon model Nguyen Thien Nga as its reigning beauty queen
