Table of Contents

4 Mail

8 Up Front

Susan Ford has a clothes call

JFK Jr. tests the endurance of his Secret Service agents

Diplomat Robert Murphy will help watch U.S. spies

Onetime radical Kathleen Cleaver fights to free her husband

Big Leaguers have a Softball for charity

21 Couples



No one blows the whistle on basketball’s Ed and Cathy Rush

29 Lookout

Newscaster Clark Ervin

Artist Susan Aaron-Taylor

30 In Style



With Barry Lyndon, best-dressed Marisa Berenson takes another step toward stardom

34 Medics



Dr. Behrhorst is right where Guatemalans need him

41 Star Tracks

Sarah Nicholson

Patty Hearst’s lookalike

Eddie Fisher loses again

Richard Nixon

Van Cliburn

Mel Blanc

44 In Her Own Words



From Westinghouse to the White House, the consumer’s friend is Betty Furness

48 Happy



East meets West at Natalia Makarova’s wedding

50 People Puzzle

51 Spirit



Belgium’s heterodox Cardinal Suenens is honored

52 For a Song



It’s raunch to riches, but Jim Dandy’s a rock philanthropist

56 Teacher



Once upon a time there was this man in the nursery school

58 Split



Liz and Dick and Peter and Suzy and…

60 Bio



Even Irv Robbins’ swimming pool is shaped like an ice cream cone—vanilla, of course

66 Out of the Pages



Historical novelist Taylor Caldwell sharpens her pen for feminists

68 On the Move



Libby Howie wins her bid to become Sotheby’s first woman art auctioneer

71 Over the Tube



Sure, it’s manure, says Wayne Rogers, but he’s back

74 Chatter