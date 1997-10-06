Table of Contents

56 UP FRONT



Kirk Douglas, on the mend from a 1996 stroke that left him unable to speak clearly, reflects on his health, his family and his newfound faith

62 With hugs all around, Chelsea Clinton says goodbye to her parents—and hopefully the limelight—as she starts college at Stanford

64 Facing the world’s scrutiny, photographers Jacques Langevin and Nikola Arsov say they had nothing to do with the death of Princess Diana

71 TRIBUTE



Clown prince of vaudeville, movies and TV, Red Skelton made people laugh the old-fashioned way

79 PAGES



When Don Snyder lost his job as an assistant college professor, he had only begun to learn the sobering lessons he recounts in his memoir, The Cliff Walk

82 COLLECTOR



Peter Lavinger keeps the beat of rock and roll history with more than a thousand drumsticks from rock’s greatest rhythmists

83 TROUBLE



Roman Catholic Bernadette Martin broke a taboo in her native Northern Ireland: She fell in love with a Protestant—and paid with her life

91 ON THE JOB



Getting close enough to study moose in the wild can be dangerous, but Joel Berger and Carol Cunningham are perfectly suited to the task

94 OUCH!



Radio host Jim Nayder fills the airwaves with noise that annoys

98 COVER



Shadowed by suspicion, John and Patsy Ramsey move to Atlanta nine months after the murder of JonBenét, their little beauty queen daughter

113 COUPLES



In their book The Unimaginable Life, pop singer Kenny Loggins and wife Julia Cooper get plenty personal about how to make a marriage work

123 JOCKS



Strikeout ace Randy Johnson looms tall (6’10”) as the Seattle Mariners enter baseball’s playoffs

127 SEQUEL



Six years after her claims of sexual harassment, Anita Hill has come to terms with her celebrity

130 HEIR



Allegra Beck, 11, inherits half of her uncle Gianni Versace’s fashion empire

133 IN COURT



The sordid trial of NBC sportscaster Marv Albert on sexual assault charges is one that will have no totally happy ending

139 STYLE



With its stylishly shabby clothes, the trendy boutique Voyage has become a London hangout for celebs like Nicole Kidman and Juliette Binoche

143 IN THE NEWS



Secretary of the Air Force Sheila Widnall nears the end of a turbulent hitch as the first woman to oversee this branch of the American military

146 TO THE TOP



Part Ringling Bros., part Soul Train, the African-American-owned UniverSoul Circus puts a new kind of buzz in the old big top

4 INSIDE PEOPLE



6 STAR TRACKS



11 MAIL



19 PICKS & PANS



55 THE INSIDER



76 STYLE WATCH



97 PASSAGES



110 PUZZLER



134 ROYAL WATCH



150 CHATTER