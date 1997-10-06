Table of Contents

56 UP FRONT
Kirk Douglas, on the mend from a 1996 stroke that left him unable to speak clearly, reflects on his health, his family and his newfound faith
62 With hugs all around, Chelsea Clinton says goodbye to her parents—and hopefully the limelight—as she starts college at Stanford
64 Facing the world’s scrutiny, photographers Jacques Langevin and Nikola Arsov say they had nothing to do with the death of Princess Diana
71 TRIBUTE
Clown prince of vaudeville, movies and TV, Red Skelton made people laugh the old-fashioned way
79 PAGES
When Don Snyder lost his job as an assistant college professor, he had only begun to learn the sobering lessons he recounts in his memoir, The Cliff Walk
82 COLLECTOR
Peter Lavinger keeps the beat of rock and roll history with more than a thousand drumsticks from rock’s greatest rhythmists
83 TROUBLE
Roman Catholic Bernadette Martin broke a taboo in her native Northern Ireland: She fell in love with a Protestant—and paid with her life
91 ON THE JOB
Getting close enough to study moose in the wild can be dangerous, but Joel Berger and Carol Cunningham are perfectly suited to the task
94 OUCH!
Radio host Jim Nayder fills the airwaves with noise that annoys
98 COVER
Shadowed by suspicion, John and Patsy Ramsey move to Atlanta nine months after the murder of JonBenét, their little beauty queen daughter
113 COUPLES
In their book The Unimaginable Life, pop singer Kenny Loggins and wife Julia Cooper get plenty personal about how to make a marriage work
123 JOCKS
Strikeout ace Randy Johnson looms tall (6’10”) as the Seattle Mariners enter baseball’s playoffs
127 SEQUEL
Six years after her claims of sexual harassment, Anita Hill has come to terms with her celebrity
130 HEIR
Allegra Beck, 11, inherits half of her uncle Gianni Versace’s fashion empire
133 IN COURT
The sordid trial of NBC sportscaster Marv Albert on sexual assault charges is one that will have no totally happy ending
139 STYLE
With its stylishly shabby clothes, the trendy boutique Voyage has become a London hangout for celebs like Nicole Kidman and Juliette Binoche
143 IN THE NEWS
Secretary of the Air Force Sheila Widnall nears the end of a turbulent hitch as the first woman to oversee this branch of the American military
146 TO THE TOP
Part Ringling Bros., part Soul Train, the African-American-owned UniverSoul Circus puts a new kind of buzz in the old big top
