Table of Contents

MAIL 6



PICKS & PANS 17



THE INSIDER 53



PASSAGES 80



STYLE WATCH 95



PUZZLER 100



FIRST LOOK 106



CHATTER 120

STAR TRACKS 8



Brad Pitt opts for some male blonding in Argentina. Demi Moore entrusts her pate to Bruce Willis. David Hyde Pierce tries for the fast Trek, and more

UP FRONT

54 As her best movie, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, is rereleased, ex-screen seductress Kim Novak looks back at the life and the lovers she left behind

58 Former waiter Jonathan Schmitz stands trial for killing Scott Amedure, the secret admirer who revealed his true feelings and fantasies about him on Jenny Jones

62 Honeymooners no longer, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his bride, Carolyn Bessette, Kennedy, return home to their Manhattan loft—and a media frenzy

64 Saying she fears for her safety, Halle Berry files for a restraining order against her soon-to-be-ex, Atlanta Braves’ star David Justice

ROYALS 66



Ignoring chatter about her sudden baldness and friendship with a married prince, a beturbaned Princess Caroline shines at a Manhattan gala

TRIBUTE 68



Actor Ted Bessell, once That Girl’s favorite fellow, dies suddenly at 61

TUBE 69



Onetime engineer and standup comedian Bill Nye concocts a new career as the Science Guy

CONTROVERSY 75



San Francisco’s Dennis Peron, mired in controversy for selling marijuana to AIDS patients, is behind a state ballot to permit the use of pot as a medicine

COVER 84



Model Texas teenagers Diane Zamora and David Graham once seemed slated for success. Now they stand accused of a twisted murder

IN COURT 92



Is the copy of the Cheesehead hat a fromage hommage or an infringement of copyright?

SEQUEL 97



Spurred by his son’s murder, Azim Khamisa is battling youth violence; Ples Felix, grandfather of the 14-year-old killer, has joined the cause

TO THE TOP 103



An eerie resemblance to the film’s auteur clinched Tom Everett Scott’s chances when he auditioned for Tom Hanks’s new movie, That Thing You Do!

SONG 109



With a hit country single and exuberant female fans, James Bonamy is one stud who’s content with commitment

ON THE MOVE 113



Hawking everything from shoes to cell phones, Chris Dollard has TV advertisers exclaiming, “We love ya, man!”

SCREEN 116



With a reputation for arrogance and a string of lovers like Cindy Crawford, actor Val Kilmer follows his own drummer in the wilds of Hollywood