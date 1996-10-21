Table of Contents

MAIL 6
PICKS & PANS 17
THE INSIDER 53
PASSAGES 80
STYLE WATCH 95
PUZZLER 100
FIRST LOOK 106
CHATTER 120
STAR TRACKS 8
Brad Pitt opts for some male blonding in Argentina. Demi Moore entrusts her pate to Bruce Willis. David Hyde Pierce tries for the fast Trek, and more
UP FRONT
54 As her best movie, Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, is rereleased, ex-screen seductress Kim Novak looks back at the life and the lovers she left behind
58 Former waiter Jonathan Schmitz stands trial for killing Scott Amedure, the secret admirer who revealed his true feelings and fantasies about him on Jenny Jones
62 Honeymooners no longer, John F. Kennedy Jr. and his bride, Carolyn Bessette, Kennedy, return home to their Manhattan loft—and a media frenzy
64 Saying she fears for her safety, Halle Berry files for a restraining order against her soon-to-be-ex, Atlanta Braves’ star David Justice
ROYALS 66
Ignoring chatter about her sudden baldness and friendship with a married prince, a beturbaned Princess Caroline shines at a Manhattan gala
TRIBUTE 68
Actor Ted Bessell, once That Girl’s favorite fellow, dies suddenly at 61
TUBE 69
Onetime engineer and standup comedian Bill Nye concocts a new career as the Science Guy
CONTROVERSY 75
San Francisco’s Dennis Peron, mired in controversy for selling marijuana to AIDS patients, is behind a state ballot to permit the use of pot as a medicine
COVER 84
Model Texas teenagers Diane Zamora and David Graham once seemed slated for success. Now they stand accused of a twisted murder
IN COURT 92
Is the copy of the Cheesehead hat a fromage hommage or an infringement of copyright?
SEQUEL 97
Spurred by his son’s murder, Azim Khamisa is battling youth violence; Ples Felix, grandfather of the 14-year-old killer, has joined the cause
TO THE TOP 103
An eerie resemblance to the film’s auteur clinched Tom Everett Scott’s chances when he auditioned for Tom Hanks’s new movie, That Thing You Do!
SONG 109
With a hit country single and exuberant female fans, James Bonamy is one stud who’s content with commitment
ON THE MOVE 113
Hawking everything from shoes to cell phones, Chris Dollard has TV advertisers exclaiming, “We love ya, man!”
SCREEN 116
With a reputation for arrogance and a string of lovers like Cindy Crawford, actor Val Kilmer follows his own drummer in the wilds of Hollywood